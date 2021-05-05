Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are reportedly at the top of Marvel Studios' wish list for Fantastic Four, despite recent rumors of Blunt turning the project down. Back in March, Small Screen reported that Blunt declined to play Invisible Woman in the Fantastic Four reboot as she was uncomfortable with committing to a multi-picture deal. This was seen as very bad news for fans who'd been hoping to see Blunt and Krasinski co-starring together as Reed Richards and Sue Storm/Richards.

It's always best to take rumors with a grain of salt to begin with, but another new report provides some new hope that Blunt will get the role after all. Geekosity reports that Marvel Studios still hasn't given up on bringing in Blunt as Invisible Woman, even though she's already declined the project once. This could be because of the thousands of fans calling for her casting that Marvel execs are undoubtedly noticing every time Fantastic Four makes the news.

"Not only is she the most popular choice for Susan Richards, but she's perfect for the role," says one unnamed source. "She is an outstanding actress who would bring gravitas to the role. Adding her real-life spouse is icing on the cake."

It's easy to believe that Marvel is doing all they can to hire Blunt, as the studio has seen the potential in the actress for many years. She was at one point set to play Black Widow in Iron Man 2, which was very early on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but scheduling conflicts forced her to back out. Scarlett Johansson then made the part her own, and will be seen starring in her own Black Widow movie this summer. It's hard not to think about what could have been.

It remains to be seen if Blunt ultimately gets the role, but John Krasinski has been much more open about his desire to play Reed Richards. Last year, the actor told Collider that he'd be up for doing the role. His casting doesn't seem to be necessarily contingent on his wife also accepting the part of Invisible Woman, so Krasinski coming in as Mister Fantastic is a bit more likely to come to fruition.

"I would love to do it," Krasinski said at the time. "I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing. I genuinely have had no conversations or don't know anything that's happening with that. I'm awaiting Kevin's [Feige, president of Marvel Studios] announcements of what the hell's happening with that as much as you are."

With the Fantastic Four movie recently revealed as a part of the MCU's Phase Four, cast and crew negotiations can't be too far off. While other names like John David Washington and Brandon Routh have been popular options for Reed Richards, Krasinski is by far the most popular candidate, and the same can be said for Blunt with Invisible Woman. In any case, it will be interesting to see who's ultimately cast.

According to the rumor mill, Jennifer Lawrence is another possibility for Sue Storm if Emily Blunt truly isn't interested. The project is also said to be looking to cast Mole Man as the movie's villain. The Fantastic Four movie will be released in 2023. This story comes to us from Geekosity.