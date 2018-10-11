Dave Bautista has lined up another really interesting gig. The Avengers: Infinity War star is officially in talks to join Blumhouse Productions' upcoming Fantasy Island movie. The successful studio that specializes in low-budget horror, that very regularly turn into huge hits at the box office, will adapt the TV series for the big screen with a horror twist, likened to Westworld meets Cabin in the Woods. Jeff Wadlow, who recently helmed Truth or Dare for Blumhouse, has been tapped to direct the movie.

According to a new report, Dave Bautista will play a former guest of the island who is being held against his will and wants to expose the dark secrets of the mysterious place. Fantasy Island originally aired from 1977 to 1984 for 152 episodes and two TV movies. The show saw guests recounting their experiences. Visitors were able to have virtually any fantasy they desired fulfilled on the island. Though, they rarely turned out as the guest expected. The island and the operation was overseen by the mysterious Mr. Rourke, who seemingly had the resources to make anything happen.

Should Dave Bautista's deal make, he'll join his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Michael Peña, last seen in this summer's Ant-Man and the Wasp, who is on board to play Mr. Rourke. Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley) has also been tapped to star. This darker take on Fantasy Island will center on a group of contest winners who arrive at the island's hotel which, on the surface, seems like a dream come true. However, they soon find themselves trapped in scenarios of their nightmares. It sounds like this is going to play heavily on the "be careful what you wish for" idea to a very intense, and probably bloody, degree.

The real-life truth behind Fantasy Island is being explored in the upcoming HBO movie My Dinner with Herve, which stars Peter Dinklage as Herve Villechaize, and even sees him getting into character as Tattoo. There is no mention yet as to who will play Tattoo in the upcoming movie. While it might be cool to get Peter Dinklage back in character, it's doubtful he'd want to reprise the role in this manner.

Originally, Dave Bautista was set to shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 early next year. However, once Disney fired James Gunn as director over a series of old, offensive tweets, the movie was delayed in order for things to be sorted out behind the scenes. That has freed Bautista up to take this project on. The wrestler-turned-actor will also be featured in next summer's Avengers 4 as Drax once more before reuniting with his Guardians co-stars down the road. Additionally, Bautista is set to lead Fox's action/comedy Stuber, which hits theaters next May. The man is certainly finding ways to keep himself busy.

Jeff Wadlow is penning the screenplay alongside Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. Blumhouse is co-financing the project with Sony. The Fantasy Island movie does not yet have a release date locked down, but it sounds like production should get underway early next year. That means we should be hearing more in terms of casting in the very near future. That also means we should see it hit theaters in late 2019 or early 2020, depending on how quick the turnaround is in post-production. This news originated with The Hollywood Reporter.