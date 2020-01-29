The final trailer for Blumhouse's Fantasy Island has been unveiled. We're given some more footage that teases the true supernatural nature of the mysterious resort. Things aren't always as simple as they seem as these fantasies turn into dark and twisted nightmares. In Blumhouse's new spin on the iconic 70s TV series, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical getaway. However, when things get ugly, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Following the first Fantasy Island trailer, the horror thriller received a PG-13 rating by the MPAA for "violence, terror, drug content, suggestive material and brief strong language." The latest trailer teases all of that and much more as Lucy Hale's Melanie character attempts to exact her revenge on a high school bully. On the island, it's a cathartic fantasy for Melanie until she learns that she is actually torturing a real person. From there, the secret is out as they both try and escape Mr. Roarke's twisted experiment with their lives. This is a far cry from the 1977 TV series, though there was a supernatural aspect to that too.

The original Fantasy Island series ran from 1977 to 1984 and starred Ricardo Montalbán as the mysterious Mr. Roarke and Hervé Villechaize as his assistant Tattoo. Guests were granted so-called "fantasies" on the island for a price. A one-off revival series came out in 1998, fourteen years after the original show ended. The show started off as two made-for-TV movies in the late 70s, which later became the template for series. The late Villechaize would start each episode as his Tattoo character, running up the main bell tower to ring the bell and shout "The Plane! The Plane!" to announce the arrival of a new set of guests at the beginning of each episode.

Blumhouse is taking their usual approach to Fantasy Island where they take a tiny budget and take aim at big box office returns. There is a considerable buzz surrounding the project, mostly having to do with nostalgia around the original series, so there's a chance that this could be a big hit for the studio. Blumhouse has been on a role and the only real competition during its debut weekend is Sonic the Hedgehog, which will more than likely have a far different audience.

Fantasy Island is based on the TV series created by Gene Levit. Jeff Wadlow directs from a script he wrote, along with Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Jimmy O. Yang, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker star in Blumhouse's latest, which hits theaters on Valentine's Day (February 14th). You can check out the trailer above, thanks to the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel.