Blumhouse has announced the Fantasy Island Blu-ray and digital release details. Both the digital and physical release will contain an unrated version of the movie, which will differ from what was shown on the big screen. The horror thriller just opened in theaters in February and will be available to purchase digitally on April 14th with the Blu-ray release to follow on May 12th. While the movie was a success at the box office, the studio would still like to be able to make some more money from the release since it fell victim to our current worldwide situation.

It might seem like the perfect vacation is what you need right now, but some fantasies are not always as they seem!🏝☠️🧉 Experience #FantasyIsland on Digital 4/14, Blu-ray & DVD 5/12! pic.twitter.com/rXgCUvYi8n — Fantasy Island (@Fantasy_Island) March 30, 2020

The Fantasy Island Blu-ray and digital editions include Deleted Scenes, The Unrated and theatrical versions of the movie, Unrated Director and Cast Commentary: Audio commentary by Director Jeff Wadlow and Cast (Unrated Version Only). That's quite a bit of extra material to get into while being stuck at home for at least the rest of April. Thankfully studios are going out of their way to get their projects out for the home market sooner.

In Blumhouse's Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives. The movie was is based off of the cult-favorite TV series of the same name, which originally aired in the late 1970s and early 1980s. With that being said, the big screen adaptation puts an emphasis on the terror aspect of the story. This is a much darker affair and might do the trick when trying to take your mind off of the real-world for 90 minutes.

Fantasy Island was made with a reported initial budget of $7 million and went on to make nearly $50 million globally. It keeps the Blumhouse tradition of low budgets to maximize profits, which has worked out for the studio more than once over the years. Now, the movie will get a new audience who is hungry for entertainment after being locked inside their homes for weeks. While comedy seems to be the go-to for the majority of people who are practicing social distancing, some horror and thriller movies are also being welcomed. Just about anything is being accepted at this point, so hopefully Blumhouse sees a further surge in sales in a few weeks.

Fantasy Island stars Lucy Hale (Truth or Dare), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Charlotte McKinney (Flatliners), Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead), Parisa Fitz-Henley (Luke Cage), Austin Stowell (Catch 22), Maggie Q (Divergent), Portia Doubleday (Carrie), and Ryan Hansen (Friday the 13th). The movie was directed by Jeff Wadlow from a script written by Wadlow and Chris Roach, along with Jillian Jacobs. The project is produced by Jason Blum, Marc Toberoff, and Jeff Wadlow. You can head over to the official Fantasy Island Twitter account for pre-order information.