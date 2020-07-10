The rumors are true, as Ubisoft has officially confirmed Far Cry 6 with the release of a new teaser video featuring Giancarlo Esposito. With Far Cry 6 leaks making their way to the internet in recent weeks, it was perhaps just a matter of time before we got the official word from Ubisoft, and much more will be revealed soon at the company's UbiForward event on July 12. Responding to the widespread reports of the leak, the official Far Cry account on Twitter has tweeted a brief video clip of Esposito as he will appear in the video game sequel, and you can take a look at it below.

Anton would not be pleased. See you on Sunday at #UbiForward. pic.twitter.com/HieToJzDxp — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) July 10, 2020

In the clip, we see Giancarlo Esposito as Anton, the newest villain in the Far Cry series. Anton does not speak in the all too brief video, but we do get a pretty great look at him, and the character does seem tailor-made for an actor like Esposito. In the hit AMC drama series Breaking Bad and its ongoing prequel show Better Call Saul, Esposito has starred as the dastardly Gustavo Fring, a meth kingpin hiding his true identity by working as the owner of a fried chicken restaurant chain. The role has earned him Emmy nominations for playing Fring on both shows. He can also be seen as Moff Gideon, another dark role played to perfection.

This will not be Esposito's first foray into the video game world. He also lent his voice and likeness to the 2014 first-person shooter Payday 2 as a man called "The Dentist." Perhaps inspired by his Breaking Bad character, The Dentist is someone who hides in plain sight by working as a respected dentist while secretly involving himself in organized crime. Esposito also starred in a special trailer for the popular video game Destiny.

Published by Ubisoft, the first Far Cry game was released in 2004. The first-person shooter pits players in a wilderness environment where they must also face wild animals in addition to violent despots. The original was quick to become a hit, spawning a franchise that remains popular and ongoing to this day. Following the release of Far Cry 5 in 2018, the most recent installment of the video game series was released in 2019, with Far Cry New Dawn serving as a Far Cry 5 spinoff. Like the other numbered entries in the series, Far Cry 6 looks like it will introduce new characters for an original storyline.

To find out more about Far Cry 6, you can check out Ubisoft's UbiForward showcase event on Sunday, July 12, at 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PST). Some of the other anticipated titles to be covered at the event include new content for Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Just Dance 2020 and discussion about The Division 2. News on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Hyper Scape will also be revealed. You can catch the broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, or at ubisoft.com/Forward. The tweet shown above comes to us from Far Cry on Twitter.