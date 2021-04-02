Fathom Events and Park Circus are thrilled to announce that the Coen Brothers' genre-subverting snowy thriller Fargo will return to the big screen for a special limited engagement to mark its 25th anniversary. The Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) 1996 classic will screen on May 2 and 5 in select cinemas across the country.

Tickets for the Fargo 25th Anniversary go on sale beginning Friday, April 2. For participating locations and tickets visit fathomevents.com. The ticket on-sale date may vary based on local cinema re-openings, so please check back often. (Theaters and participants are subject to change).

Winner of two Academy Awards (Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress for Frances McDormand), the reissue follows the theatrical release of McDormand's hotly anticipated latest project, Nomadland, in early 2021.

Celebrated as a darkly comic twist on the thriller genre, Fargo is also a film of great visual beauty, with cinematography by regular Coen Brothers collaborator, Roger Deakins. When a hapless husband finds himself in insurmountable debt, a series of absurdities embroils him with two inept crooks. Their crimes fall under the jurisdiction of a heavily pregnant rural Minnesota police chief, Marge Gunderson (McDormand), who makes no small effort to solve the case.

