We have our first look at Fast & Furious 9, courtesy of Vin Diesel, in the form of a new poster and teaser. Right off the bat, these confirm that the title for the ninth installment in the long-running series will officially be F9. They're also leaning heavily on the notion that this has become more than a series of racing movies, as the "The Fast Saga" is displayed proudly on the poster and at the end of the teaser.

The F9 teaser showcases Dom and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) living a quiet, peaceful life. We see Dom teaching his young son a thing or two and, surprisingly, he's doing so on a farm. It appears Dom has left the high-octane life behind in favor of a rural existence. Their son is named Brian, in honor of the late Paul Walker's character. There is no action, but things take a turn at the end as Letty hands her necklace to young Brian and says that it's to offer him protection for "what's coming." We then cut to Dom, who has a distressed look on his face.

What is coming, precisely? That remains to be seen. We'll be finding out soon enough, as the full-length trailer is dropping this Friday at The Road To F9 Concert and trailer event, which is set to take place at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET. The cast will be appearing live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The event will feature performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris. Universal is pulling out all the stops for this one, which is pretty impressive considering this is just the trailer reveal and not even a screening of the full movie.

As for the poster, it simply features Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto sitting on the hood of his car, staring off into the cloud-filled distance. The movie is directed by Justin Lin, who previously helmed Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6. Lin sat out for the last two entries, but makes his return for F9. The cast also includes Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Michael Rooker. Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent serve as producers.

Across eight movies and one spin-off, last year's Hobbs & Shaw, the Fast & Furious movies have grossed $5.9 billion at the global box office. Universal Pictures already has plans for at least one more entry in the main series, as well as other spin-offs. As long as the cash keeps rolling in, the #FastFamily will live on. Fast & Furious 9 is set to hit theaters on May 22. We'll be sure to bring the trailer your way as soon as it's made available on Friday. In the meantime, be sure to check out the teaser as well as the poster, which was first shared over on Vin Diesel's Twitter.