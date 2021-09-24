With Fast & Furious 10 now due for release in 2023, F9 director Justin Lin has provided an update on what fans of the franchise can expect from the final two (no doubt ludicrously explosive) installments. While little is yet known about what the movies will involve in terms of plot, Lin has revealed that both movies will comprise the last chapter of the ﻿Fast and Furious saga, and he cannot wait to tell it.

"The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct. I have to say, I'm so glad - because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, 'Oh yeah, there's gonna be two more movies!' I'm like, 'Wow.' It means a lot. So, every day when I wake up, I'm trying to reconfigure and make sure hopefully whatever we're talking about process wise is gonna yield the best result. But I think having one chapter in two movies is correct. That's where I sit today."

So, with Fast and Furious 10 and Fast & Furious 11 telling one story over two movies, does this mean that the tenth Fast and Furious adventure could end on a cliffhanger? It remains a mystery at this stage, but Justin Lin did go on to reveal that, despite real world goings on, he plans to end the franchise in the best way possible, and is just pleased that he gets two movies to do it with.

"There's an ambition of what we want to do and there's also real world issues that we're encountering. But I feel like, for me, I don't want to be greedy. I want to do what's best for the process."

Justin Lin returned to the world of The Fast and the Furious with F9, which finds Dom reuniting with his beloved family, and picks up after the events of The Fate of the Furious. F9 picks up with Dominic Toretto as he and his family are forced to face Dom's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic. The supporting cast finds several familiar faces return, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

Despite the tenth and eleventh installments bringing the main series to an end, Lin has previously confirmed talks regarding spin-offs. "Well, obviously things have shifted and they change," the filmmaker said of continuing the franchise in different ways. "And obviously, you think about TV, it's streaming. Streaming, there's all these different mediums. One of the things I enjoy most about making these films is the element of talking to the actors about their characters and their journey, because our cast and our world has become so big. And I can tell you 80% of our conversation, you don't see on screen."

One such idea could be a prequel series focussing on the early years of Dominic Toretto, something which both Diesel and F9 star and young Dom actor Vinnie Bennett are on board with. "Young Dom series? Man, there's so much we could do," Bennett said recently. "There's so much we could do." Vin Diesel meanwhile has said that "there is nothing that is off the table."

Fast and Furious 10 is scheduled to be released on April 7, 2023. This comes to us from Collider.