After more than two decades, the Fast and Furious saga will come to a close with the eleventh installment of the long-running movie series. Recently, F9 premiered in theaters to big success at the box office. It's the first of a planned trilogy in the works to properly conclude the main story of the series that first began with the release of The Fast and the Furious in 2001. Justin Lin, who directed F9, will also helm the final movies.

Previously, Tyrese Gibson revealed that the final Fast and Furious movies will be shooting back-to-back. He didn't reveal when the projects would start filming. In a new interview with Regal, Gibson's co-star Vin Diesel provided a new update on the finale of the movie series, divulging that the plan is for F10 and F11 to both start filming in January 2022. As the actor explains, per Regal:

"I'm doing Fast 10 part one and part two, the finale of the saga, in January."

It's been a bit of a wait for fans for F9 to finally be released. Initially, the sequel was scheduled to release worldwide in April 2020. Of course, the pandemic ended up changing those plans, bringing about multiple significant delays for the movie. It has since become the fourth-highest grossing movie of 2021 with more than $404 million pulled in at the box office as of now.

Fortunately, the wait between the final two movies in the series won't be quite so long. With both set to film back-to-back, F11 should arrive not too far long after F10 speeds its way into theaters. Universal Pictures hasn't yet set the release dates for the final movies.

We could also see the Fast franchise expand with more spinoffs. Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson have already branched out with their own spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, which could potentially continue with new sequels of its own. Meanwhile, the F9 cast has volunteered the ladies of the franchise to get together for a female-led spinoff movie. With no shortage of ideas, Vin Diesel has also said he'd be up for doing a musical adaptation, as he's been waiting his whole life to do a musical.

"Well, I'm dying to do a musical," the actor recently told Kelly Clarkson, I've been dying to do a musical my whole life. I was this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but we ended up not doing that. But, I'm dying to do a musical... For the longest time, I thought the Nathan Detroit role in Guys and Dolls would be a very interesting one to revamp, the one that Frank Sinatra played in Guys and Dolls."

Along with Diesel, F9 stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron. John Cena also makes his debut in the series as Jakob Toretto, the brother of Diesel's Dom Toretto.

F9 is now playing in theaters. The next two installments of the series do not yet have release dates attached, but as Diesel says, the plan is for both to shoot back-to-back in January 2022.