After several delays, Fast & Furious 9 has finally hit the gas and is fast-approaching theaters, and now, returning star Vin Diesel has revealed who he would like to add to the series: none other than Sir Michael Caine. Asked who he would like to see join the Fast and Furious family, Diesel has hinted that his dream of bringing Michael Caine into the fray could well become a reality, teasing the very exciting casting addition for the next installment in the action franchise.

"I guess if I were to think, where we're going with the next chapter, Michael Caine? I might have found a way. You're saying if I could have redesigned the mythology or added little elements to the mythology? I could have done something with Helen Mirren and Michael Caine's character, played something out. I could have introduced something in the future."

Though he remains vague about whether Michael Caine is involved or not, Diesel saying that he has "found a way" does certainly hint that the esteemed actor could be joining the already large ensemble for Fast & Furious 10. Having his character (if he ever plays a character in the Fast and Furious series) linked to Helen Mirren's Magdalene Shaw makes a lot of sense, and with Caine's extensive cinematic experience as a crook, hitman, and spy, the award-winning actor would make the perfect addition to the action-packed franchise.

This is far from the first time that Diesel has suggested adding a well-respected British talent to the roster, with the actor having said in the past that Dame Judi Dench would also make an interesting Fast andFurious family member; "I think she'd be awesome."

F9 picks up with Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto now leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian. Of course, they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon, and this time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. The Fast and Furious family must join forces once again to stop a world-shattering plot led by Dom's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dom.

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. in the absence of The Rock, F9 has filled their WWE legends quota by adding John Cena as Dom's estranged brother, Jakob Toretto.

Vin Diesel recently revealed that F9 will harken back to the series' beginnings, giving Dom an origin story. "The whole world has this excitement about this movie coming out, but for those who have been with the franchise, it's even more special," the actor revealed. "Because if you can remember the first movie, you are now going to go before the first movie and understand the first movie even more. That's cool. I'm a D&D head, so that's like origin stuff. So to see family members you never thought you would have seen, it's gonna kind of blow your mind. We've been wanting to know, where was Dom before he became Dom? Who were his influences? That's going to be really rich with story, and a lot of fun to see."

F9 is expected to be the first movie in one last trilogy that will wrap up the long-running franchise. F9 was originally scheduled for worldwide release in April 2019 but has been delayed several times. It is now officially scheduled to world premiere in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan on May 19, 2021, and is set to be released in the United States on June 25, 2021. This comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.