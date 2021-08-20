Now with an official release date, Fast & Furious 10 is drumming up attention. Per Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming sequel that will serve as the penultimate installment of the series is scheduled to drop on April 7, 2023. Word is Universal quietly dated the movie with plans for Vin Diesel to announce the release date on social media in the near future, though the cat is obviously now out of the bag.

As it stands now, F9 is the highest grossing movie around the world released during the pandemic with a haul of $681.5 million. Directed by Justin Lin, the movie is intended to serve as the first of a trilogy meant to close out the Fast and Furious series. Lin is also on board to direct Fast and Furious 10 along with Fast and Furious 11 to bring an end to the story properly.

No information has been revealed about the plot for F10 and no cast members have yet been officially announced, though it seems likely most of the major players will return. It's all but a given that Diesel will be back as Dom Toretto and chances are we'll also see other stars like Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Jason Statham, and others.

One person we shouldn't expect to see coming back in F10 or F11 is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Previously, Johnson appeared in three Fast and Furious movies before co-starring in the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw alongside Statham. There have been reports that Johnson and Diesel didn't get along very well on set, something Diesel has attributed to "tough love" for the sake of getting a better performance out of The Rock. In response, Johnson suggested he wouldn't return for the final two movies.

"I wish them well on Fast 9," The Rock told THR. "And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

In June, Diesel said that the plan for Fast and Furious 10 and Fast 11 is for the movies to shoot back-to-back, starting in early 2022. Per Regal, the actor explained that he was "doing Fast 10 part one and part two, the finale of the saga, in January." He hasn't offered any hints as to a release date for the next installment, but now fans have one to put on the calendar.

Spinoff movies will continue to be made, so even though Fast and Furious will end with F11, more of that universe will be explored. It's been reported that Charlize Theron will be given her own spinoff movie following Cipher after recently appearing in F9. Despite The Rock's relationship with Diesel, there are still plans for a Hobbs & Shaw sequel to be developed as well, though we shouldn't bet on a Dom Toretto cameo.

Fast and Furious 10, aka F10, will be released in theaters on April 7, 2023. If the plan is still to shoot F11 back-to-back with F10, then we might be finding out a release date for the final installment of the series soon as well. This news comes to us from deadline