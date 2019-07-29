Could we see Dom and the rest of the gang head to space in a future Fast and Furious movie? Screenwriter Chris Morgan refuses to rule it out. As silly as that may sound, this isn't the first time the question has come up and, when looking at the history of this unlikely franchise, it doesn't seem all that impossible, in the grand scheme of things. While it may not be happening in Fast and Furious 9, don't be too surprised to find out a future plot involves some crazy space mission of sorts.

Chris Morgan has scripted five previous entries in the franchise, including Tokyo Drift, Fast Five, Fast & Furious, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious. He also penned the upcoming spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, which is set to arrive in theaters this weekend. During a recent interview, he was asked about taking the franchise to space in the future and was quick to, at the very least, not rule it out, as long as it fits in with the criteria that makes up the proven, winning formula. Here's what Chris Morgan had to say about it.

"I would never shoot down space. Never, never. I would literally never shoot down anything, as long as it hits the parameters: 'Is it badass? is it awesome? Will the audience love it? And will it not break faith with the audience as they're watching it?' I'm down for whatever."

It's easy to forget that The Fast and the Furious, way back in 2001, started as something resembling a remake of Point Break, in which, street racers were stealing consumer electronics from trucks on the freeway. Oh, how far we've come. Cut to The Fate of the Furious where we have people stopping torpedos with their hands and a submarine chasing down cars in the arctic. Point being, if things continue to escalate, is it all that crazy to think space is feasible? We could get the Moonraker of the Fast franchise. Imagine what that could look like.

For now, we're looking ahead to Fast and Furious 9. Director Justin Lin, who helmed four previous entries, is back at the helm for the upcoming sequel. Virtually no plot details have been revealed, but we know Jordanna Brewster will be returning as Mia, the sister to Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto. Beyond that, it's anyone's guess where things could go. Though, Diesel did previously tease they may be heading to Africa.

Related: Original Fast and Furious Director Wants to Return for Final Movie

As for Hobbs & Shaw? We've seen Idris Elba declare himself the "Black Superman" in trailers and we've also seen Dwayne Johnson holding onto a helicopter during a car chase. So just because it's a spin-off doesn't mean the crazy will be toned down one bit. Luckily, Fast and Furious 10 is already being planned, so Chris Morgan may have the chance to find an excuse to bring everyone to space. This news was previously reported by Entertainment Weekly.