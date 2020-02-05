We've known for some time now that Universal Pictures has had plans to make Fast & Furious 10. Yet, now it seems those plans have shifted a bit, or expanded to be more accurate. So much so that Vin Diesel has suggested that the movie could be split into two entries. That implies there are some major events about to befall the Fast Saga, and that has already been teased in the trailer for the next entry in the series, F9.

Universal recently held a massive concert event in Miami for the F9 trailer drop, which also effectively kicked off press for the movie as well. The trailer revealed a lot. Dom's long lost brother Jakob, played by John Cena, as well as the return of Sung Kang as Han. During a recent interview, Vin Diesel was asked about plans for Fast & Furious 10 and said the following.

"I started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9. Very much so. The universe is so robust and so rich with talent and rich with story that, on one level, it's totally feasible to have spinoffs, and I think that's something that is inevitable. Universal deserves it because of how much they've invested in this little saga, and it'd be good to give back to Universal. And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come."

To add a little more fuel to this interesting fire, Vin Diesel referred to F9 as the second part in the "last trilogy to end the saga." This trilogy, by Diesel's count, started with The Fate of the Furious. We've already seen some connective tissue, as Charlize Theron's Cipher is set to return in the ninth movie as well.

But the big thing here is the notion that Fast & Furious 10 would potentially be a two-parter that would conclude the so-called Fast Saga. Certain major franchises have taken a similar approach. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was split into two parts, as was The Hunger Games: Mockingjay. While not billed as a Part 1 and Part 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame essentially went down that route. So why not the Fast & Furious?

While it may be a big, bombastic action series, the movies have grossed nearly $6 billion at the global box office. Plus, last year's spin-off Hobbs & Shaw helped successfully expand it beyond the main movies. That makes it one of the biggest franchises on the planet. If indeed the story they're building too is big enough, it's easy to see why Vin Diesel and Universal might want to go this route. Fast & Furious 10 does not yet have a release date set, but F9 is set to hit theaters on May 22. This news comes to us via Games Radar.