While audiences continue to wait patiently for the release of the ninth movie in the Fast and Furious franchise, F9, the news came last month that an endgame for the high-octane action series is in sight, with the Fast and Furious movies now set to end after the 11th installment, Fast and Furious: These go to eleven. Despite some fans no doubt wanting the franchise to go on forever, Ludacris, who first appeared in 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious, is happy that things are going to be brought to an end fairly soon.

"Man, they just announced that. We're gonna end on 10 and 11. Me personally, I thought we were going to end on 10. But I'm not at all sad about it. 'Cause you gotta think about it: I came out in 2 Fast 2 Furious, we never knew we were gonna get a call back for [Fast & Furious] 5. Now I been in 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. And now they're telling me there's gonna be two more? I'm happy!"

Ludacris is clearly more than satisfied with what has been achieved by the Fast and Furious series and does not seem at all upset that the franchise is going to come to an end, even thinking that it would have happened one movie sooner.

Over the years, the franchise has gone from being about a gang of street racers stealing DVD players to a global adventure involving espionage and the end of the world. There have been rumors and wild fan theories for years that the increasingly ridiculous franchise will eventually make the leap into outer space, with Ludacris hinting as much during a previous interview on "The Jess Cagle Show".

"You just said something very important," Ludacris teased a few moments after the host made a comment about the gang going into space. "I will say that you are very intuitive, cause you said something right, but I'm not going to give it away."

F9 picks up with Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto now leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian. Of course, with danger always lurking just over the horizon, his peace is very short-lived. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother Jakob, played by John Cena.

Director Justin Lin recently took to social media to share an image behind-the-scenes at a sound mix screening and announce that F9 is now almost finished, thanking his cast and crew for working tirelessly through such difficult times. F9 has faced several delays due to the ongoing global situation and was recently pushed back yet again to May 28th next year. Director Justin Lin will be back to direct both the tenth and eleventh installments in the saga, no matter how long it takes. This comes to us courtesy of The Ellen Show.