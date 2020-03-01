Is Ben Stiller going to be in Fast & Furious 9? According to a new rumor, he is and is preparing to go shoot his parts. The sequel is one of the year's most anticipated movies and throwing Stiller into the mix would make that hype even bigger. The actor/comedian isn't really known for his action skills, though he did prove that he could take that type of role on in the Academy Award nominated Tropic Thunder.

Fast and Furious 9 wrapped principal photography back in November 2019, but it is believed reshoots will take place in the next few weeks. Ben Stiller will reportedly be involved in some way, with speculation pointing towards a small part in the long-running franchise. It is not believed that Stiller shot anything prior to this, so it will more than likely be some kind of small cameo, though that has yet to be confirmed at this time. While missing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson this time around, the sequel seems to be doing just fine without him.

As for what Ben Stiller's role in Fast and Furious 9 will be, that is a mystery at this point in time. It has not even been officially confirmed that he'll be in the movie at all, so we're going to have to just wait and see. Stiller could go for more of a dramatic role, or he could be some comedy relief in the highly anticipated sequel. Whatever the case may be, he won't be the only actor joining the long-running franchise for the first time.

John Cena, who plays the brother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, is also a newcomer to the Fast and Furious franchise. Cena has been pretty tight-lipped about his part in the movie, though he did just deny that his character is a villain. "We'll leave it for the audience, we'll leave it for the Fast family around the world to decide who's bad and who's good," Cena recently said. "Keep in mind, the trailer shows just enough for you to have a ton of questions - and me not to be able to answer any of them!" Fans are already starting to think that Cena's character will be the main antagonist in Fast and Furious 9.

Fast and Furious 9 hits theaters on May 22nd. So far, the response from fans has been enthusiastic about the sequel. It was an uphill battle to get the movie done and there was plenty of drama behind-the-scenes, but all of the promotional footage shown thus far looks promising. As for Ben Stiller, we'll just have to wait and see if he has a part in the movie or not. If he does, it will be a pretty big boost to the movie. Page Six was the first to report on the Fast and Furious 9 Ben Stiller rumors.