Fast & Furious 9 continues to flesh out its impressive cast as the anticipated sequel will feature hip hop sensation Cardi B and Latin music superstar Ozuna in undisclosed roles. News of Cardi B's casting in the upcoming movie comes straight from franchise star Vin Diesel, who recently posted a video from the set with Cardi by his side.

In the video, Diesel explains that it's day 86 of shooting the project, and just as he appears, the actor says he's absolutely exhausted. Next to him, Cardi B looks even more tired, expressing as much herself while suggesting Fast & Furious 9 is "going to be the best one." The two laugh a little together before telling viewers to watch out for the sequel in 2020. You can take a peek at the video for yourself below.

Related: Fast & Furious 9 Stuntman Moved from ICU Following On-Set Injury

Also recently revealed for the cast is the Puerto Rican singer known as Ozuna, who has been cast in an unnamed part in the movie. Ozuna does have some acting experience, as he starred in the Spanish-language movie Qué León and will reprise his role in the sequel Los Leones. He is certainly much more well-known for his hit music, with his videos charting near or over 1 billion views to make him one of the most-viewed artists on the YouTube platform. Ozuna's debut album Odisea spent 46 weeks in Billboard's No. 1 spot, and his song "Baila Baila Baila" earned him a Latin Grammy Award nomination for Best Urban Song.

Fast & Furious 9 is directed by Justin Lin, using a screenplay from Chris Morgan and Daniel Casey. Diesel and Morgan are also producing alongside Michael Fottrell. Along with Diesel, the sequel also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Michael Rooker. Full details on the sequel's plot are not yet clear, but the movie will pick up after the events of the last installment of the Fast and Furious series, The Fate of the Furious.

There's no word yet on if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will appear in Fast 9 for a special cameo appearance after Hobbs & Shaw, but it certainly seems possible. After ending his apparent feud with Diesel which began on the set of The Fate of the Furious, it would seem that the door is open for Johnson's character to return to the main franchise. However, since Johnson has found incredible success by branching out with Jason Statham in the spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw, the actor may prefer to focus on keeping the character in its own movie series. Meanwhile, one of Johnson's foes from WWE will definitely be appearing in Fast 9, as it has previously been revealed John Cena will have a starring role in the movie.

Fast & Furious 9 is set to premiere in theaters on May 22, 2020. The franchise will then continue in 2021 with another untitled sequel, followed by a female-led spin-off also currently in development. Needless to say, there's plenty for fans of the series to look forward to. News of Cardi B's casting comes to us from Vin Diesel on Instagram, while news of Ozuna's casting comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.