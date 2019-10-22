We may see Keanu Reeves join the Fast & Furious movie series sooner or later, as longtime franchise writer Chris Morgan says he's had discussions with the actor about bringing him into the series. Previously, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed Keanu Reeves nearly had a role in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, but while that opportunity didn't work out, Morgan remains hopeful they'll eventually be able to include the beloved actor into the franchise in some capacity.

Speaking in a new interview, Morgan reveals he's had talks with Keanu Reeves pertaining to his potential involvement in the series, and all they seem to be waiting on are the right idea for his character along with an open schedule. Here's how Morgan explains it.

"I sat down with him and we're talking about. I wanted him to be in the Fast universe for a very long time. We're just trying to find... the hardest thing is always time and competing schedules and then designing the right thing together. My fervent desire is to bring him into this franchise for sure."

According to Johnson, early plans for Hobbs & Shaw called for Reeves to play the mysterious director of the techno-terrorist organization Eteon. The idea was for the character to have a much bigger presence in the movie, but as Johnson explains, this particular idea "just didn't feel right creatively" for Reeves. The decision was then made to keep the character off-screen, only speaking out as a faceless voice with his or her identity remaining a total mystery. This has led to speculation as to who this person really is, but as it turns out, the reason for keeping it a secret had more to do with difficulties in finding the right actor for the part.

In part because of his rumored presence in Hobbs & Shaw that didn't pan out, there has already been speculation going around that Reeves could appear in a surprise cameo appearance for Fast & Furious 9 when it is released next year. It's not outside of the realm of possibility, as his casting in the animated sequel Toy Story 4 shows he's open to jump into other popular long-running franchises so long as the role is right. At this time, there's been no official word confirming Reeves' potential involvement in the movie, but popular musicians Cardi B and Ozuna were recently revealed as a part of the cast. They'll be joining Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Michael Rooker.

Related: Fast & Furious 9 Stuntman Moved from ICU Following On-Set Injury

Even if the pairing between Reeves and the Fast & Furious franchise just isn't meant to be, there are still plenty of other big name movies we can expect to see Reeves soon starring in. He'll be co-starring with Alex Winter and reprising his classic role of Ted "Theodore" Logan in Bill & Ted Face the Music. Additionally, he'll be playing two of his other most popular characters from his career in upcoming sequels, as he's set to star in The Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter Four. Reeves will certainly be just fine without a role in Fast & Furious 9 or any other sequels in the series, but nevertheless, it would be incredibly awesome to see happen.

Fast & Furious 9 will be released in theaters on May 22, 2020, courtesy of Universal Pictures. With at least two more sequels to come in the years after, the franchise is still going strong, and Reeves may eventually get his chance to be involved. This news comes to us from Screen Rant.