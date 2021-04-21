Jason Statham is hoping that the return of Sung Kang as Han Lue in Fast & Furious 9 means that Deckard Shaw won't be far behind. After Han was killed by a motorist in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, it was later revealed in Fast & Furious 6 that Statham's Deckard Shaw was the driver of the car, taking revenge for the death of his brother Owen (Luke Evans). Ever since, Fast & Furious fans have been calling for "justice for Han," ultimately resulting in Kang's return in F9.

After he was featured as the primary villain in Furious 7, Statham reprised the role to co-star with Dwayne Johnson in the spinoff movie Hobbs & Shaw. There has been talk of a sequel with Chris Morgan writing the script, so there's a good chance we'll see Deckard Shaw back with Luke Hobbs in Hobbs & Shaw 2. That doesn't mean Statham doesn't want to return to the original Fast & Furious franchise, as he feels there's still a score to settle between Shaw and Han.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, here's what Jason Statham had to say about Han's return in F6:

"They better bring me back, because I need to put out that fire. If he's got any score to settle, it's with me."

The Shaw actor goes on to add that if it wasn't for his character's journey, the "justice for Han" campaign never would have happened. As Statham explains:

"Honestly, if none of that happened, Han wouldn't come back. And so when I left [after Fast 6], I came in with Han, I'm leaving with Han. So if there was no justice for Han and I came back, I probably wouldn't have brought him back. Again, it feels like everything happened for a reason. And I'm not here to judge anything, but I'm glad we're able to put the right touches on it, and, like I said in January, 'justice for Han' isn't just this movie. I think how we treat this character as we move forward, that's going to be the 'justice for Han.'"

Statham is not expected to appear in F9 in any capacity, but with two more Fast movies in the works, the actor is still hoping to get the chance to return as Shaw before the end. Specifically, he wants to work with F9 director Justin Lin, as he never really got the chance to spend a lot of time working with the filmmaker. Here's what Statham said when asked if he would return in F10 or F11.

"I'm game. I love Justin Lin, he's a great director. It's a shame because when I joined the franchise all those years back, he went on to do something else and all I did with Justin was a little tag at the end. I need to do a movie with him. And I'd love to see all the Fast crew, Vin [Diesel] and everybody, they're all great people. I have a lot of affection for them."

F9 is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 25. Meanwhile, Statham can next be seen in Guy Ritchie's next movie Wrath of Man, which will be released on May 7. According to Randy Couture, The Expendables 4 will start production later this year, so we could be seeing Statham returning to another major franchise as well. This news comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.