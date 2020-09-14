A few days ago, star of the Fast and Furious franchise Michelle Rodriguez seemingly confirmed that next year's installment of the series, titled F9, will feature action scenes set in space. Ever since then, the franchise's fandom has been abuzz, and now popular fanart creator and digital artist BossLogic has taken to Twitter to imagine a space-themed poster for F9.

The piece of fanart shows Dominic Torreto, played by Vin Diesel, standing next to his car while looking up at a towering space shuttle. While fans had long joked that the only way for the Fast and Furious franchise to top its own physics-defying stunts was by going into space, no one thought the series would actually do it.

Then earlier this year, long-time member of the series Ludacris hinted that a space jaunt might indeed be on the cards for Dom and his crew of drag racers turned professional thieves turned government agents. When Rodriguez was asked about her co-star's hints, the actress seemed to confirm that the information was true, and it was meant to be a surprise:

"Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn't come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that...Oh, well, no, I'm not, I'm not, I'm not lucky enough to hit space."

Once Rodriguez's admission gained traction on social media, Seth Rogen also weighed in on the debate and revealed that he had spoken to the producers of the franchise a decade ago, and even back then, they knew the movies would go into space at some point.

Interestingly, Vin Diesel's upcoming Fast and Furious: Space Edition to a certain extent steals the thunder from another action movie icon Tom Cruise, who also announced earlier this year that he will be making a movie set in space. The difference is while F9's space scenes have most likely been filmed using green screens, Cruise will actually take his crew into space to film his movie in a zero-gravity atmosphere with the help of Elon Musk and NASA.

Even apart from the excitement of watching Dom's crew trash around in space, picking fights with aliens, and drag racing on the moon, fans are looking forward to F9 for a number of reasons. The movie will see the return of the character of Han, who was killed off in a previous installment by Deckard Shaw.

John Cena will also enter the franchise with F9 as Dom's estranged younger brother who seemingly carries out a vendetta against the entire Fast and Furious team of heroes. Charlize Theron will also be reprising her role as the villainous Cipher, the only main female antagonist in the series so far, who once forced Dom to turn against his family in The Fate of the Furious.

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 features Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, with Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Cardi B. The film arrives in theaters April 2, 2021.