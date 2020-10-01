In an alternate universe, audiences would have already had the pleasure of Fast & Furious 9 exploding all over their eyes and ears. Sadly, thanks to something that shall remain nameless, F9 has been delayed until next year, leaving audiences to wonder what to expect from the latest installment in the popular action franchise. Well, John Cena is here to offer some insight, explaining how the extended legacy of the series will be paid off in a few ways in the new movie.

"Fast 9, very similar to BTS, they have this global fanbase because they've been making these movies for twenty years. It's been a legacy project. And the newest installment - everybody knows Fast is going to kill it when it comes to action. The thing I love about Fast 9 is people are going to see it weave that legacy together. It's not nearly 'What is Fast gonna do next for action;' it is action on the edge of your seat, but story. If you're a fan of the franchise, you get questions answered, you get new questions you can develop, it's another foothold to the narrative. That's the stuff that I love."

So, according to John Cena, the story element of F9 will be sat in the driver's seat along with the huge action set pieces that audiences have come to expect, with the movie aiming to both answer questions that have been developing over the franchise as well as ask a few questions of its own.

F9 picks up with Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto now leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian. But, they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob, played by John Cena.

Cena was also asked what it's like to step onto the set of a movie like F9, with the actor and entertainer comparing it to his career in WWE.

"Walking into the set of Fast was very similar to walking into the WWE locker room. You have men and women who risk their lives for a living and have curated this experience that they're very proud of, so when we get a newcomer to walk in, you can't help it but (think) 'Man I hope this person works out because I'm killing myself for this.'"

Along with Diesel and Cena, Fast 9 stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron with the movie once again being directed by Justin Lin.

Speaking of Fast 9's story, there have been rumors for some time that the movie will be taking the high-octane family into space, with Michelle Rodriguez seemingly providing confirmation of this interstellar craziness in a recent interview. "Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out?" Rodriguez replied when asked if her character Letty gets to join Ludacris in space. "See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man," said Rodriguez. "When a movie doesn't come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!"

F9 was supposed to open in theaters back in May, but is now scheduled to hit theaters on April 2, 2021. This comes to us from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.