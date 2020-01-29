It seems that the anticipation for Fast & Furious 9 is now being ramped up, with yesterday giving us a trailer teaser as well as the reveal of the movie's official title, F9. Now we have the exciting news that Universal has teamed up with The LEGO Group to develop Fast & Furious branded LEGO building sets.

The Fast & Furious LEGO sets will be under the "LEGO Technic" banner, which means they won't be quite the same as all of the LEGO sets you have purchased over the years, and will in fact be a little more complicated to build than your standard LEGO set. This brand of LEGO building sets are also almost exclusively all cars, so it makes a lot of sense for them to go the Technic route for a Fast & Furious range. The new sets will be revealed later on this year and will be available in April ahead of the release of F9 in theaters.

The announcement came with a statement from Joe Lawandus, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Toys and Hardlines, Universal Brand Development who outlined just how much is being built around the Fast & Furious franchise.

"The Fast & Furious saga continues its blockbuster growth in fun, new ways - with video games, a new animated series and now in the construction toy segment. Fans across generations will love building the Fast & Furious car of their dreams with this LEGO Technic set."

This was then followed up by Jill Wilfert, Vice President of Inbound & Entertainment Licensing at the LEGO Group, who declared their excitement over the partnership.

"The LEGO Technic brand with its authenticity and attention to detail and the action packed Fast & Furious franchise are a great match. Both franchises are known for creativity and cool cars so we are really excited to work with Universal on this awesome product that both LEGO Technic and Fast & Furious fans are going to love to build!"

We for one cannot wait to see what cool cars LEGO release for the LEGO Technic range, as the Fast & Furious franchise has had some modes of transport that LEGO fans will absolutely relish the opportunity to put together and add to their collection.

The trailer teaser for the ninth movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, which was released yesterday, has got fans' pretty revved up, with Vin Diesel's Dom having now become even more of a family man than he already was. A longer trailer is set to debut on Friday, January 31st Miami with a major concert and event with performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, and Ludacris, who of course is also one of the stars of the franchise.

F9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole, and will be directed once again by franchise veteran Justin Lin. The movie is all set to hit theaters on May 22 this year. This comes to us from The Lego Group.