A very important member of the family may not be back in Fast & Furious 9. We first got wind that Michelle Rodriguez may not be game to return for the next installment of the multi-billion dollar franchise, which she's helped to anchor since the beginning, back in June 2017. For her, it comes down to how the female characters are treated. And with production about to get going on the sequel, the jury is still out.

During a recent interview, Michelle Rodriguez was asked whether or not her character Letty would be coming back alongside Vin Diesel and the gang in the next movie. Unfortunately, things aren't firmed up yet and it all comes down to the script, which she hasn't read yet. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I don't know if I'm coming back. I have to read the script first. Once I read the script, I'll know. When I read the script, and I hope that it's inclusive, then I'll agree to come back or not. My energy is completely directed toward the feminine right now and supporting women. I've spent most of my life shooting guns, and hanging out with the boys, and watching them scratch their balls, and smelling protein-mixed farts. And now I'm feeling the poetry and the beauty and the sensuality of women, and the power we bring together. So they need to show more love to the women. I don't know which direction it's going to go. But I know that I'm headed in that direction. We'll see if that all matches."

Interestingly, Vin Diesel recently shared a video to his Instagram signaling that production is getting underway soon. Michelle Rodriguez actually appears in the video alongside him. So perhaps they squared things away after this interview was conducted but before it was published?

It's tough to say for sure, but it's hard to imagine the creative team wouldn't find a way to make her happy. Chris Morgan, who has been the primary screenwriter on the series for a long time, actually handed over the reins to up-and-comer Daniel Casey. Perhaps a fresh set of eyes and some new perspective could give Letty and the other women in this series the take they deserve?

There's also the matter of the recently announced Fast and Furious female-led spin-off. Undoubtedly, they're going to have Michelle Rodriguez be a big part of that. And that seems to be the kind of project she wants to be involved in anyhow, given these most recent comments. We'll have to see how this all shakes out, but don't be too terribly surprised if Letty ends up sitting this next one out. Fast and Furious 9 will be directed by Justin Lin and is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2020. This news was first reported by Vanity Fair.