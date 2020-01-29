Universal Pictures has revealed a new series of character and motion posters for Fast & Furious 9. The ninth entry in the long-running series, officially titled F9, is set to hit theaters just in time for the summer movie season and the studio is making quite the show of getting this hype train moving. As for the character posters themselves, they reveal our first look at John Cena's new character, as well as the return of Mia Toretto.

The posters are precisely what one would expect. They feature Dom (Vin Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), as well as John Cena's mystery character and Mia (Jordana Brewster). They're all positioned against vehicles that they will presumably be driving in the movie. Mia's return is the big reveal here, since Brewster sat out the last installment, The Fate of the Furious. John Cena's Fast and Furious character looks like how one might expect him to look in this universe.

An interesting thing here will be how the movie explains the return of Mia, while dealing with the absence of Brian. Sadly, Paul Walker, who played Brian since the very first installment of the series, passed away during the production of Furious 7. It's possible Walker's brothers could step in and have Brian appear in some way, but that could also be a risky proposition. In any event, it will be interesting to see how that plot thread is dealt with. Vin Diesel also shared a motion poster version of his character's one-sheet on Twitter with the following caption.

"Verified. 2 more days until the trailer launch! So excited! Blessed, Grateful and Humbled."

Friday will see the release of the movie's first full-length F9 trailer, following the recently released teaser. Universal is putting on a huge concert billed as The Road to F9 which will feature performances from Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris. It will also be live-streamed via Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. That's quite a showing just for a trailer reveal, but it suits the vibe of this franchise. Go big. The cast will be on hand as well, so we'll presumably be learning a lot more about the upcoming entry in the series.

Justin Lin, who helmed four previous entries in the franchise, is returning to the director's chair. Lin sat out for both Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious. To date, counting last year's spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, the Fast & Furious movies have grossed more than $5.9 billion at the global box office. Universal is already planning Fast & Furious 10, as well as further spin-offs. F9 is set to hit theaters on May 22. We'll be sure to bring the trailer your way on Friday. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new character posters, as well as the motion poster from Vin Diesel's Twitter.