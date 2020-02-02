It's been a great few days for Fast and Furious fans. Universal Pictures has just released a new F9 trailer in honor of today's big game. While many fans were skeptical that the studio would release more footage after just releasing the first trailer just a few days ago, the studio is bringing out the big guns, while also announcing that tickets for the highly anticipated ninth installment are now on sale. Fans can go purchase pre-sale tickets to make sure they get the prime seats.

Earlier this week, we got the first F9 trailer. Summer 2020 is the time for Fast and Furious 9, the ninth chapter in the saga that has endured for almost two decades and has earned more than $5 billion around the world. Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena).

#JusticeForHan is happening. One of things that Fast and Furious fans were shocked by, is the return of Sung Kang's Han. Everybody was under the assumption that he was killed by Deckard Shaw in Tokyo Drift. Fans were not happy with the way the character was "killed off," especially after they took Shaw into the team. However, as the latest look at Fast and Furious 9 shows, Han is very much alive. This is a huge moment for the franchise, which may very well end with number ten. Will Han and Shaw run into each other again in the near future? We'll just have to wait and see.

Fast and Furious 9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe-from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tblisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before, as is teased in the Super Bowl commercial for the blockbuster sequel.

Fast and Furious 9 stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Oscar winner Charlize Theron. F9 also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom's past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna. You can check out the latest look at Fast and Furious 9 above.