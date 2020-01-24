Universal Pictures has released the first teaser for Fast & Furious 9. Sort of. To say the very least of it, the studio is taking the road less traveled to promote the latest entry in the long-running, multi-billion franchise. They are throwing a massive concert next week with performances from the likes of Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa and Ludacris just to reveal the full-length trailer. That is quite extravagant. This teaser is more to set up the concert, but it does feature Vin Diesel in a fast car.

❤️ this Tweet to receive F9 content before the movie comes out in theaters 5/22. pic.twitter.com/0WcUccXHCV — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 24, 2020

The teaser starts with a few shots of a muscle car, draped in bright colors before cutting to a shot of Vin Diesel's Dom in the driver's seat revving the engine. It reveals that fans can tune in on January 31 for the concert and trailer reveal, before cutting to a quick shot of Dom, which could be new footage, but it also could be a recycled shot from a prior entry. It's hard to tell and, either way, isn't too terribly revealing. The video was shared with the following caption on Twitter.

"The Road To F9 Concert & Trailer Drop is Friday, 1/31! [heart] this Tweet to receive F9 content before the movie comes out in theaters 5/22."

At this point, very little is known about Fast & Furious 9. Virtually nothing has been revealed by way of plot details. Though, at one point, Vin Diesel did tease that Dom and the gang could be heading to Africa. Recently, taking to Instagram, Diesel also hyped up the event, expressing his gratitude for the franchise over the years.

"Less than two weeks away from the trailer launch of Fast 9! So grateful to the entire Fast Family, including Universal... anyone who for the last two decades have been a part of this incredible saga. Most important I am grateful to you all who have been there with us along the whole journey. We hope to make you proud. #Fast92020 #Fatherhood #Grateful"

Just Lin, who helped four previous installments in the series, is returning to the director's chair after sitting out for Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious. Jordana Brewster will also be returning as Mia. Other cast members include Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren, John Cena, Michael Rooker, UFC star Francis Ngannou and Charlize Theron, who is back as the villain Cipher. Cardi B and Latin pop star Ozuna are also slated to appear.

To date, the Fast and Furious movies have grossed $5.9 billion at the global box office, including last year's Hobbs & Shaw, which served as the first spin-off set within the franchise. We'll be sure to bring the trailer your way as soon as it drops next week. In the meantime, be sure to check out the teaser from the F9 Twitter account for yourself. Fast & Furious 9 is set to hit theaters on May 22.