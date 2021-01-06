Thanks to current circumstances, audiences are having to wait a whole extra year for the release of Fast & Furious 9, and leading man Vin Diesel cannot wait for everyone to return to theaters to once again bask in the glow of ludicrous explosions, car chases, and family drama. Along with the actor asserting his commitment to cinema, we also have a new image from F9, teasing the tension between Diesel's Dom and his estranged brother Jakob, played by John Cena.

"I'm so committed to the theatrical experience. Obviously, I've dedicated my life to [the cinema]. It's a wonderful feeling to know that we're going to be there on May 28 with a movie that everybody is going to want to see together."

The theater industry has been pushed and pulled amid the ongoing global situation, frequently opening and closing in a way that is only harming finances and creating trepidation, with many fearing that cinemas won't survive. Clearly, Vin Diesel is staying positive, and believes that come May fans will be lining up to join Dom and his extended family on their latest ludicrous adventure.

Diesel's words echo the sentiments of his F9 co-star and onscreen brother John Cena, who recently declared that the action sequel "is definitely a reason to go to the cinema." The no-nonsense action franchise has been a huge success over the years, raking in millions and garnering a very passionate following, factors that will hopefully lead to audiences braving cinemas once again (should it be safe to do so, of course).

F9 will inevitably feature a lot of stare downs and squaring off between Diesel and Cena. The latest Fast & Furious sequel picks up with Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto now leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian. However, they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon, and this time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob.

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron and is expected to be the first movie in one last trilogy that will wrap up the franchise. "I know that the theme of family has become a drinking game for some of the fans," Lin recently said of his return to the director's chair. "But when I woke up that morning and had the idea of exploring Dom and Jakob... that was always the reason to come back."

Release dates have been moved around so much over the last year that it's easy to get lost, but currently F9 is scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on May 28, 2021 after facing several delays from an original April 2019 release date. This comes to us courtesy of Games Radar.