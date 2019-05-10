Fast & Furious 9 is currently in production and Vin Diesel is getting fans of the franchise hyped with a new behind-the-scenes photo. Much like his sometimes co-star Dwayne Johnson, Diesel is a total pro when it comes to promoting a project on social media and putting the focus on the crew working behind the camera.

The actor's image that he shared on social media is of himself and director Justin Lin, along with writers Daniel Casey and Chris Morgan. Vin Diesel had this to say in the caption.

"Justin Lin and the writing team are so committed... one can't help but to be excited to make magic."

In other related social media posts, Vin Diesel recently revealed John Cena has officially joined the Fast and Furious 9 cast in an undisclosed role. Diesel likes to believe it is the late Paul Walker's spirit continuing to bring great people into his life and the franchise. Whatever the case may be, Diesel himself is hyped for the upcoming sequel and for the chance to work with Cena on a new adventure, which seems to be echoed by fans of the franchise.

Vin Diesel is currently working hard on Fast and Furious 9 as the franchise spin-off Hobbs & Shaw continues on in the post-production process. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham spent some time apart from their Fast family to make the spin-off with Idris Elba as the villain this time around. There has been some bad blood over the decision to make Hobbs & Shaw, but it seems all of that is water under the bridge at this point in time. One can only see the spin-off helping the franchise as a whole when all is said and done.

In other Fast and Furious news, it has been reported that a spin-off starring Charlize Theron's villainous Cipher character is in the works. It isn't clear if this is the same female-led spin-off which has been hyped by Vin Diesel in the past, but it would make sense. The studio is reportedly waiting to greenlight the project until after they see the response to Hobbs & Shaw at the box office. With that being said, with Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, and the rumor of Keanu Reeves, the movie will probably do just fine at the box office.

Fast and Furious 9 is currently shooting with its eyes set on a May 22nd, 2020 release date. With all of these talks of spin-offs, it will be interesting to see how they all do when compared to the main franchise. As seen with past installments, the franchise just seems to be getting bigger and bigger, even gaining some critical praise, so we could end up seeing a lot more of these characters in separate movies in the near future. While we wait to see, you can check out the latest Fast and Furious 9 behind-the-scenes image below, thanks to Vin Diesel's Instagram account.