Fast & Furious 9 was easily able to steal the top spot at the weekend box office with a $70 million haul. Universal's highly anticipated sequel earned $30 million on its opening day, which is more than most movies have made in one weekend during the pandemic. In addition, F9 currently holds the record for highest box office opening since the pandemic started, though many analysts predicted that feat would happen months ago. Globally, the sequel has generated over $363.2 million, and it shows no signs of slowing down now.

Thus far, the biggest movies of the 2021 box office have been the ones that have respected the theatrical window, which includes F9 and A Quiet Place II. Others, like Wonder Woman 1984, Cruella, Godzilla vs. Kong, and more, have not seen the bigger numbers, which many attribute to the fact that viewers can stream the movies from the comfort of their own homes. July 9th will the see the release of Disney's Black Widow and analysts are curious to see how well the long-awaited movie will perform at the box office since it will also be available to stream on Disney+. It's also important to note that more movie theaters are currently widely open across North America with less restrictions.

A Quiet Place II was able to secure the second position at movie theaters this weekend after taking in $6.2 million. The critically acclaimed sequel has earned $232.9 million globally since opening in theaters five weeks ago. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard was took the third spot after bringing in $4.8 million. The sequel has received mixed reviews from critics since opening in theaters last weekend. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway came in at number four with $4.8 million. The animated family movie has earned $107.8 million since opening in theaters three weeks ago.

Disney's Cruella came in at number five this weekend after bringing in $3.7 million. The movie has earned nearly $184 million since opening in theaters five weeks ago and is also currently available to stream on Disney+ for an additional $29.99. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has received mixed reviews from critics and viewers since opening in theaters four weeks ago. However, it has shown strong box office numbers. This weekend, the horror sequel came in at number six, with $2.9 million.

In the Heights took the seventh position this weekend after earning $2.3 million. The musical has underperformed when compared to initial predictions at the box office thus far, with a worldwide total of $30 million. Spirit Untamed took the eight spot after bringing in $1 million, while Bob Odenkirk's Nobody revisited the top ten with $560K. Finally, The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 came in at number ten with $229K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.