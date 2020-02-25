Fans of the Fast & Furious movies have an opportunity to stick an extra $900 in their pockets. It will just cost roughly 18 hours of time, but that still works out to a nice hourly rate, with perks. A Honda dealership looking to capitalize on the upcoming release of F9 is seeking a fan of the Fast Saga to binge all eight entries in the series, plus last year's spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. The chosen one will be rewarded handsomely.

Yonkers Honda, located in New York, has put out a call for a fan of the franchise to accomplish this binge-watching task. The winner will be rewarded with $900, in addition to snacks and drinks to help them get through the many hours spent with Dominic Toretto and the rest of the Fast Family. Per the company's listing, here's what is on the table.

"In celebration of the newest entry in the series being released in May, we wanted to find the perfect person to help us analyze our favorite franchise through the time-honored tradition of the binge-watch! The chosen candidate will receive a prize pack consisting of snacks and energy drinks to help them power through all nine existing movies, a gift card that will cover the cost of tickets and snacks for themselves and a guest to see the newest movie opening weekend, and $900 ($100 for each previously released movie)."

The dealership will provide the selected fan with a box set containing all eight of the main Fast & Furious movies, as well as a copy of Hobbs & Shaw. The winner will also get a $50 gift card to check out F9 when it comes out. The big catch is that the binge-watch will come with some homework.

"You'll receive a separate worksheet to complete for each movie as you watch. You'll also be asked to chronicle your binge-watching journey on Facebook and Twitter. While we will not provide a worksheet for the new movie, we will ask you to submit a Tweet-length review of the film. All movies will need to be watched and all worksheets will need to be completed by May 25, 2020."

This is not the first time such a binge-watching contest has been cooked up for a new entry in a franchise. A website also offered $1,000 for a Marvel fan to binge every entry in the MCU ahead of Avengers: Endgame, and a similar contest was held for Stephen King fans ahead of the release of IT Chapter Two. Why not do the same for a franchise that has grossed nearly $6 billion worldwide?

F9, meanwhile, will bring back Dom and the gang to face off against his long-lost brother, played by John Cena. This will also mark the return of Sung Kang's Han, who seemed to be dead following the events of Tokyo Drift. Those who wish to enter need to be 18 years or older and fill out a form. Interested parties can do so by heading over to YonkersHonda.com.