We've come to the end of the road for Dom Toretto and his fast family. Fast & Furious 11 is officially happening at Universal Pictures, with longtime series director Justin Lin returning to helm the sequel. It has additionally been confirmed that this will be the final installment in the multi-billion dollar Fast & Furious franchise. At least when it comes to the main series of movies. That being said it seems highly likely that the franchise will continue in some fashion. Most likely with further spin-offs.

According to multiple reports, Justin Lin will return to direct both Fast & Furious 10, which had already been announced, as well as Fast & Furious 11. Plot details remain under wraps but that is to be expected for the time being. F9, which was originally scheduled to hit theaters earlier this year, has been pushed to 2021. As such, any plot details for the final two movies would be venturing into spoiler territory. There is also no word currently on when production would begin on the sequels. Diesel had previously suggested that Fast & Furious 10 might be split into two movies.

Vin Diesel, who has been a part of the series since it launched in 2001, is expected to return as Dom, alongside the rest of the core cast. Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster are also mainstays. Justin Lin, meanwhile, has helmed five previous installments. Lin directed Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6 and F9. He is largely responsible for turning the franchise into the massive, action-heavy behemoth it has become.

To that end, it seems inevitable that the franchise will soldier on with spin-offs beyond Fast & Furious 11. Hobbs & Shaw, which starred Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham and was directed by David Leitch, was a huge success in 2019, earning $759 million at the global box office. A sequel is currently in development with both Johnson and Statham expected to return. Vin Diesel had also previously announced plans for a female-led spin-off. Given the size of the cast there would certainly be possible opportunities for further spin-offs.

F9 will bring John Cena into the fold as Dom's brother, who will be the primary antagonist. Charlize Theron, who was introduced in The Fate of the Furious, will also be reprising her villainous role. The trailer also confirmed that fan-favorite Han will be making his unlikely return, which has raised many questions. But fans who have been seeking "justice for Han" should get their wish. The movie is currently set to debut in theaters on May 28, 2021.

The franchise started, somewhat humbly, in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious, which featured the late Paul Walker starring opposite Vin Diesel. Over the years, its popularity grew. To date, the movies have earned $5.89 billion at the box office, making it one of the most successful franchises in history. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by Variety.