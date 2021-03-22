Vin Diesel will share the role of Dominic Toretto with his real-life son, Vincent Sinclair, in the upcoming Fast & Furious franchise sequel F9. TMZ reports that 10-year-old Sinclair will be making his movie debut when Fast & Furious 9 premieres in theaters this summer, playing a younger version of Dom - the character his father has been portraying for the past 20 years.

In Furious 7, a younger version of Dom was featured in a flashback scene, though he was played by Alex McGee in that movie. As the new young Dominic, Sinclair filmed his scenes for F9 last summer, but it's unclear exactly how much screen time he'll be getting. His minor's contract states that he got paid a daily rate of $1,005, and while that isn't much compared to the numbers on his father's paycheck, it's not bad at all for a child actor in his first movie role in a major blockbuster franchise.

Directed by Justin Lin and written by Lin and Daniel Casey, F9 picks up after the events of The Fate and the Furious. Vin Diesel returns when Dominic Toretto and his family must face Dominic's younger brother Jakob (John Cena), a deadly assassin who is working with their old enemy Cipher (Charlize Theron). Also returning are Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Lucas Black.

Given that F9 introduces John Cena as Dominic's brother, it makes sense for the sequel to include flashback scenes, detailing the history of their relationship. Prior to F9, Jakob had never even been mentioned by Dominic, but Diesel explained to Entertainment Weekly in January how the new movie will explain the backstory behind their falling out.

"One of the compelling aspects of Fast is this backstory that we were introduced to literally 20 years ago, and that always has had its cloak of obscurity," Diesel said. "We always wanted to know a bit more about the origins. And I think that a franchise has to earn the right to go back in-depth into a backstory, and I hope Fast & Furious has done just that. I feel like the instinct or desire to go into the backstory, almost the origin story, was something compelling for everybody."

Whatever happens in F9, the story will expand with multiple sequels and spinoff movies. Two more Fast & Furious movies are planned with Lin on board to return as the director for both, though it's been announced that the eleventh movie will also serve as the final installment of the series. F10 was initially set for a 2021 release before the pandemic resulted in the sequel getting pulled from the schedule.

Meanwhile, ongoing spinoffs will still keep the franchise alive. A sequel to the 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw is also in the works, according to star and producer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It has also been reported that a female-led Fast & Furious spinoff is in development as well, with Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet writing the screenplay. Neither of these projects yet have an official release date.

F9 is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 25, 2021. This news comes to us from TMZ.