The Fast & Furious franchise is like a magnet for the biggest action stars of today, from Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson to John Cena and Jason Statham. The upcoming Fast and Furious 9 is set to be the first part of a final trilogy of films that the series will end with. Although Statham will not be showing up in F9 in his role as Deckard Shaw, the actor told Collider that he would love to make a return in the next two movies that wrap up the Fast and Furious saga.

"I'd love to come back for those couple of movies. It's thin ice that I'm skating on if I talk about what's going to happen in the next movies. But I know [F9 director] Justin Lin, I know him really well, and it was funny, when I came on to do the cameo in 6, he never turned up to 7 and 8, and they're the ones that I did, so we're destined to do something bigger. It's great to work with Vin and all the other characters, I've made some great friends on that movie, and I really love the film franchise itself. I think it's a global success for all the right reasons. To be a part of it is just a great privilege. So if they want me in the next ones, I'll be there."

While Deckard Shaw might not show up in F9, his presence will be felt through the return of the character of Han. When Shaw first entered the franchise as a villain, he established his cred by killing Han offscreen. In later movies, Shaw went from being a reluctant ally to Dominic Toretto and his crew, to officially becoming one of the good guys.

This did not sit well with fans, who started a #JusticeforHan campaign. The producers heard the cry, which is why Han is being brought back for F9. For his part, Statham is aware of the bad blood that still exists between Shaw and Han, and is ready to settle the matter onscreen, telling EW recently, "[The Fast and Furious series] better bring me back, because I need to put out that fire. If he's got any score to settle, it's with me."

Meanwhile, Jason Statham is also a part of the successful Fast and Furious spinoff series, Hobbs and Shaw. The first movie in the series was a massive success, but that does not mean the team behind the project is rushing to make the next one. According to Statham, the cast and crew are waiting to find the right script for Hobbs and Shaw 2.

"Hundreds of millions get spent on making the movie and promoting the movie, so they have to have a good script. We're motivated to do something about that; we're waiting for the knock on the door, essentially."

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron. The film arrives in theaters on June 25. Fast & Furious 10 does not have a production start date yet. This news arrives from Collider.