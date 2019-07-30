One of the most important, and seemingly ignored, story arcs in the Fast and Furious franchise is coming back around. Many fans have taken to saying "justice for Han" in recent years, given the fate of the character played by Sung Kang. Not only did Han die, but he was killed by Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw. Now, Shaw is being painted as something of a hero, which isn't sitting too well with certain devotees of the series. But writer Chris Morgan promises, justice is coming.

For those who may need a little more of a refresher, Han was introduced in Tokyo Drift, the third movie in the series. Han dies in the movie in a terrible car crash. It was later revealed that the events of Tokyo Drift actually take place after Fast & Furious 6, in part because the studio wanted to keep Han in the movies. However, in the post-credit scene in 6, it's revealed that Deckard Shaw is the one who is responsible for Han's death, as retribution for his brother Owen (Luke Evans). That led to Shaw being the main villain in Furious 7.

However, in The Fate of the Furious, he was reluctantly paired with Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), and his hero transformation was started. Now, cut to Hobbs & Shaw, the spin-off which is set to arrive in theaters this weekend. Chris Morgan, in a recent interview, was asked about the eventual justice for Han. Here's what he had to say.

"I love 'justice for Han'. Sung Kang is a great friend, and Han is a character that I adore. I would say that the super-arc for Deckard Shaw is going to be one of the most interesting, cool, rewarding character arcs in the franchise. Justice for Han is owed. It's something we have discussed for a very long time and want to give the right due to. I think the audience will be satisfied and should know it's coming. There's a line in Hobbs & Shaw that is right before the battle in Samoa where Shaw says to his sister, 'There's things I've done that I have to make amends for.' That line was specifically written and put in there just to let everyone know that he is talking about Han, it is on his mind. It tortures him, and he's going to get to it."

Fast and Furious 9 is already filming. Justin Lin, who helmed four previous movies, starting with Tokyo Drift and leading up through the sixth movie, is back in the director's chair. It doesn't seem like Deckard Shaw will be back for this one. That said, the studio already has plans for a tenth (yes, tenth) installment. So there's always a chance Shaw could come back to answer for his crimes against Dom's extended family at that time.

To date, the franchise has grossed more than $5.1 billion at the global box office. If Hobbs & Shaw works out when it hits theaters this weekend. Expect to see Universal Pictures green light more spin-offs. Point being, there will be plenty of opportunities to see this all play out. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.