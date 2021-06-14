John Cena is currently tearing up the tracks as Jakob Toretto in the action movie sequel F9, facing off against the likes of Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. But there is one star that Cena will not throw down with in his Fast and Furious debut, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Luke Hobbs, and this is something that he hopes to rectify in future installments.

"I don't know if that'll happen and that's very much up to the Fast audience to decide. As the Fast saga grows and evolves, I'm excited for a possible moment like that but there's no guarantee. I hope it happens and if the audiences around the world hope the same thing, who knows."

Seeing a showdown between the two behemoth wrestler-turned-actors is likely high up on many Fast and Furious fans wish lists, but sadly they will have to wait and see whether this ever comes to fruition. When asked to reveal what Jakob might say to Hobbs if they ever crash into each other, Cena said with a laugh, "The low-hanging fruit answer to that is, 'You can't see me.'"

Whether Dwayne Johnson will return to the main franchise following the 2019 spin-off Hobbs & Shaw is currently unknown, though Vin Diesel has teased his return in the past.

No doubt a return to the franchise would give The Rock a chance to let out any frustration he may still have over Cena's controversial comments in the past, with the F9 star previously referring to Johnson as a "sell-out" for pursuing a film career in Hollywood. Something which turned out to be just a tad ironic...

"I said some things that were less than nice," Cena said last year when walking back his comments. "He said some things that were less than nice. And I can assure you, in our line of work there is a grey area where imagination becomes very real and we were right in the sweet spot of that grey area, each watching the other's every move and not too happy with the other party." Cena added, "It was stupid of me. It genuinely was. That was my perspective at the time."

This is not the only controversy that Cena has recently found himself embroiled in, with the WWE star also having to walk back something he said to appease Fast and Furious fans in China. During an interview with Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS Cena said, "Taiwan is the first country that can watch F9," referring to Taiwan as a "country" and resulting in a lot of backlash in China.

While Taiwan is a self-governed democratic island, China claims it as its sovereign territory, and thus John Cena (likely instructed by the studio so as not to risk the movie's box office) put out an apology saying "I'm sorry for my mistake. I must say now, [it's] very, very, very, very important [that] I love, and respect even more, China and the Chinese people." Maybe Cena should just stop saying anything?

Picking up after the events of The Fate of the Furious, F9 finds Dominic Toretto and his family forced to face Dom's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic. F9 is expected to be the first movie in one last trilogy that will wrap up the long-running franchise. F9 was originally scheduled for worldwide release in April 2019 but has been delayed several times. It is now officially scheduled to world premiere in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan on May 19, 2021, and is set to be released in the United States on June 25, 2021. This comes to us from Geek Culture.