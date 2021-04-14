There's no telling where the Fast and Furious will be heading next, and F9 director is leaving the door open for a potential Jurassic World crossover. As revealed in the new trailer for F9, the blockbuster series has finally made its way to outer space after years of jokes that heading there was a natural progression for the franchise. There's really not much left after reaching the stars beyond outracing dinosaurs in super-fast cars.

As the Fast and Furious franchise and the Jurassic World movies are both under the Universal umbrella, Lin was directly asked during a virtual F9 press conference if the two world would ever collide, and here's what the director had to say.

"Well, I've never said never to anything. And the fact that part of our philosophy is not to ever be boxed in or labeled. And that's all I will say."

Reading between the lines here, Lin is at least open to the concept, as a Jurassic World crossover certainly fits within their guidelines to not be "boxed in" as nothing more than a "racing" movie. For her part, F9 star Michelle Rodriguez appears to be much more open to the idea as a big blockbuster crossover like Fast and Furious meets Jurassic World makes perfect sense to her.

"Once you reach a certain pinnacle, there's nowhere to go but to cross brand and merge, it's what big corporations do with each other when they get too big, you know what I mean? You just have to brand and merge with each other. But the only thing standing in the way is lawyers and studios. Because, usually the brands that you're trying to merge belong to different studios or whatever. But it's under the same umbrella. I don't know. I'm just saying. It works."

There may just be two opportunities left to do the Jurassic World crossover movie, unless the franchise expands with another spinoff series akin to Hobbs & Shaw. It has been announced that there will be only two more installments of the main Fast and Furious series, with F11 concluding the story. No plot details have been revealed for either of these projects at this time, but there's no indication whatsoever that Universal is seriously considering a Jurassic World crossover.

Meanwhile, the Jurassic World series will move on just fine without any planned crossovers. The next installment of that series, Jurassic World: Dominion, will be released in theaters by Universal Pictures on June 10, 2022. The new movie brings back Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard along with Jurassic Park fan favorites Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Going by the success of its predecessors, the movie is likely to make tremendous money when it is released, as F9 is also expected to do.

Directed by Justin Lin and starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, and Tyrese Gibson, F9 is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 25, 2021, following years of significant delays. There won't be any dinosaurs, but let's just hope the wait has still been worth it. This news comes to us from ComicBook.com.