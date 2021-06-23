Paul Walker has just helped secure a new record for The Fast and The Furious franchise thanks to the auction for a car he drove in Fast & Furious ending on a mammoth $550,000 at Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas auction. The Toyota Supra, which appeared in Fast & Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious is officially the most expensive Supra to have ever been sold and has the documentation to certify the fact.

The car in question was originally introduced to the series when Walker's character, Brian O'Conner, had his previous ride blown up. O'Conner finds a written off Toyota Supra Mark IV in a junkyard, but with some work and "overnight parts from Japan", the resulting Candy Orange Supra quickly became one of the many iconic vehicles seen in the speed-fueled franchise. Of course, all of this was just part of the movie's plotline, but the real car behind the story has some pretty stunning stats of its own.

The Supra was built at The Shark Shop in El Segundo, California, by Eddie Paul. The vehicle boasts a twin-turbo 3.0-liter 2JZ-GTE engine, the very same as the movie's characters are delighted to find intact when finding the wreck, as well as the "Nuclear Gladiator" graphics by Troy Lee Designs, a Bomex body kit, a MOMO steering wheel, 19-inch Racing Hart M5 wheels, APR racing wing, and a number of gauges. Unfortunately, those expecting to find the shifter knob from the movie will have to go wanting as the car is a 4-speed automatic which had the shifter added for the movie's production.

Paul Walker became an international star thanks to his role in The Fast and The Furious and its sequels. Appearing in numerous action movies, he seemed to be headed for super stardom until he tragically died in a single-vehicle collision in 2013. Walker was in the middle of filming Furious 7 at the time of his death and did not complete his work on the project. The movie was rewritten and, with the use of stand-ins, which included his brothers Caleb and Cody, they were able to complete the movie, which was finally released in 2015. The song, 'See You Again' by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth was released as a tribute to the actor at the same time.

Paul Walker was a car enthusiast himself and had a personal collection of around 30 vehicles, which included a number of Ferraris, Ford Mustangs, a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a Toyota Supra Mk4 of his own. In 2020, 21 of Walkers cars were sold off in an auction for a combined total of $2.33 million. While it seemed a fair amount, it pales in comparison to the sale of the Supra used in the movie, and it shows just what a movie franchise can do for the price of screen-used props, vehicles and costumes.

With Prop Store about to launch their auction of movie used items, including Harrison Ford's Temple of Doom fedora which is expected to bring in excess of $250,000, there are a lot of pieces of movie history out there for the taking, if the price is right. This news originated at hypebeast.com.