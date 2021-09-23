F9 star Vinnie Bennett would love to return to the world of fast cars and death-defying missions in a Fast and Furious prequel spin-off series. The actor, who plays a younger version of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto in flashback scenes during the latest installment of the action-packed franchise, believes there is a lot of story to explore during the early years of Dom.

"Young Dom series? Man, there's so much we could do. There's so much we could do. I feel like we could keep jumping back with Jack. We can have... There's Letty there, you can see how he meets Vince, Jesse, all those characters from the first one. Learn how he gets his red RX-7 that he's driving in the first one. Yeah. There's so much that we can dig into. I hope that we do."

Vinnie Bennett has clearly been thinking about what a Young Dom series would involve, with the actor suggesting that the show could slowly piece together the complex puzzle that is family-loving hard man Dominic Toretto. With F9 having now introduced some idea of what Dom's formative years were like, including a large dose of family tragedy along with the introduction of John Cena as Dom's estranged brother Jakob Toretto, the series would certainly have a lot to play with other than just drag racing.

Vinnie Bennett is not the only F9 star on board with the idea of a young Dom series, with Fast and Furious lead Vin Diesel recently revealing that such a project would absolutely be on board with. "I will say that there is nothing that is off the table," Vin Diesel teased when asked about a possible prequel.

The Fast and Furious saga will finally come to an end with the eleventh, that's right eleventh, movie in the franchise, something which Diesel confirmed recently. The actor revealed that the final two movies in the series could be released in 2023 and 2024 saying, "Every story deserves its ending." While no Dominic Toretto prequel series is said to be development as yet, the studio will no doubt be looking out for ways that they continue to milk the hugely successful franchise. It has already been confirmed that the franchise will continue in the form of spin-offs, with a sequel to 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw already planned, as well as an untitled women-fronted outing, which is reportedly being written by Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

Director Justin Lin recently provided some details regarding the final two installments in the main series, describing Fast and Furious 10 and Fast and Furious 11 as two chapters of the same story. "The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct," Lin revealed. "I have to say, I'm so glad - because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, 'Oh yeah, there's gonna be two more movies!' I'm like, 'Wow.' It means a lot." This comes to us courtesy of ScreenRant.