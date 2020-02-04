Following the release of F9, the women of the Fast Family may be leading their own movie. Vin Diesel has been tasing the proposed project for some time, but nothing has materialized, until now. The actor has revealed that the Fast & Furious Female Spin-Off has a script coming in very soon and, if all goes well, that could be the next project to get the green light in the Fast Saga.

Recently, Universal Pictures put on a massive concert event for the F9 trailer release. The movie is set to hit theaters in May, but the future beyond that is slightly uncertain, as a few projects are in the works, but nothing is firmly dated. During a recent interview, the cast was asked about what's next for the franchise and Vin Diesel had this to say.

"I have created a female spinoff. That script comes in next month, so we will see."

It was revealed by Vin Diesel last year that Nicole Perlman (Captain Marvel), Lindsey Beer (Chaos Walking) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider) were set to pen the screenplay for the Fast and Furious spin-off. We haven't heard much of anything since then, but apparently they're getting ready to turn in a first draft here in the coming weeks. Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Ramsey, expressed her thoughts on the proposed projects.

"I think it should be a badass girl movie... It'd be cool to have sort of a Charlie's Angels type vibe but with all the women. I think that's kind of fun."

Ludacris chimed in saying that he would appear "If they would have me." the franchise was successfully expanded with last year's spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, which starred Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw. The movie grossed an impressive $758 million worldwide, which may have helped pave the way for this project as well. Franchise mainstay Michelle Rodriguez also expressed her hope for the movie, and that involves Charlize Theron's villain Cipher.

"Definitely all of the power pieces would need to be in place. See what Charlize [Theron] is doing. 'Can we talk you into being a good gal?' She's so bad in [F9]."

To date, the series has gross just shy of $6 billion worldwide. That makes it one of the biggest franchises around and Universal Pictures will surely want to keep the cash rolling in for as long as they can, in any way they can. They have plans in place for Fast & Furious 10 as well, in addition to a Hobbs & Shaw sequel. But coordinating the schedules of these massive casts can be tricky. Logistically, spin-offs could be easier and more practical in some ways. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. Feel free to check out the full interview from the MTV International YouTube channel.