Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has lined up his next big movie role. Ahead of his debut in the DCEU as Dr. Fate in Black Adam, Brosnan has been cast as a lead star of the upcoming hitman thriller Fast Charlie from director Phillip Noyce (Salt, Clear and Present Danger). The project will start production in January as announced by Boomtown Media Partners and Screen Media Ventures.

Fast Charlie is based on the Victor Gischler novel Gun Monkeys, which won an Edgar Award. Per Deadline, the movie follows Charlie Swift (Brosnan), a man who "has worked for his aging mob boss Stan for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend, and has no plans to leave anyone alive."

Only Pierce Brosnan has yet been officially announced for the cast. With Phillip Noyce directing, the screenplay comes from Richard Wenk (The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer). Daniel Grodnik (Bobby) and Mitchell Welch (Chain of Command) are on board as producers. Executive producing Fast Charlie are Screen Media's David Fannon and Seth Needle along with Foresight Unlimited's Mark Damon and Tamara Birkemoe. David Nagelberg will also exec produce.

"We are thrilled to be working with the immense talent involved with Fast Charlie," said Fannon, President of Screen Media, in a statement. "Pierce Brosnan, Phillip Noyce, and Richard Wenk have delivered some of the most commercial, action-filled films of the past few decades. We're certain audiences across the globe will jump at the chance to enter into this exciting world and story."

Executive producer Mark Damon added, "The first film I ever sold internationally was the first film Dan Grodnik ever produced. Now, forty years, and 50 films later, it's great to reunite with Dan on such a fabulous project. The Richard Wenk script is both fun and exciting - a killer script - that will make a killer film about an especially likable killer."

Developing movies around an "especially likable killer" seems like a challenge for filmmakers, but it's certainly possible with the right person in the role. We've seen it done to perfection and great success with the John Wick series, which similarly features Keanu Reeves as a violent former hitman who fans can't get enough of. After three hit movies, a fourth John Wick movie is also on the way. It won't be easy to achieve those same levels of success, but casting someone as charismatic as Brosnan in the role is definitely a good first step.

Pierce Brosnan will also be seen in the upcoming superhero movie Black Adam. He is set to play the superhero Dr. Fate alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the titular superhero. Jaume Collet-Serra directs and the ensemble cast also features Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Marwan Kenzari. The movie recently had a teaser unveiled at DC FanDome and it is scheduled for a release on July 29, 2022. News of Fast Charlie comes to us from Deadline.