F9 star Vin Diesel has taken to social media to possibly hint at the return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Luke Hobbs to the Fast and Furious franchise. The action superstar recently shared an image of himself with Johnson from 2011's Fast 5, and while Hobbs is not expected to appear in Fast & Furious 9, the caption that Diesel has shared alongside the image has many wondering what's to come.

"Blessed to to be a part of so many iconic moments in film... I don't reflect on them as much as I should. Maybe because I am too excited for what's coming. Haha. All love. #happytorettotuesday #F9 #F10endofsaga."

It's no secret Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have had their differences, resulting in a much-publicized feud. If warring with one member of the Fast and Furious family weren't already enough, Tyrese Gibson has also had issues with Johnson in the past, with the latter accusing the Hollywood A-lister of trying to take over the franchise with the 2019 spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. But, if all of these grievances have now been smoothed over, it's very likely that Johnson's Luke Hobbs would be brought back for the end of the saga.

It is even possible that, despite not being expected to do so, Johnson will appear in [F9}, with Vin Diesel having previously teased a surprise cameo that has yet to be revealed.

F9 picks up with Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto now leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian. Of course, they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon, and this time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. The Fast and Furious family must join forces once again to stop a world-shattering plot led by Dom's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dom.

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. in the absence of The Rock, F9 has filled their WWE legends quota by adding John Cena as Dom's estranged brother, Jakob Toretto. Fast and Furious 9 is expected to be the first movie in one last trilogy that will wrap up the long-running franchise.

The highly anticipated sequel has now been delayed several times amid the ongoing global situation, with talk recently turning to possible further delays and even a potential streaming release. Vin Disel though is committed to a traditional, theatrical release, with the actor recently stating, "I'm so committed to the theatrical experience. Obviously, I've dedicated my life to [the cinema]. It's a wonderful feeling to know that we're going to be there on May 28 with a movie that everybody is going to want to see together."

F9 is currently scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on May 28, 2021 after facing several delays from an original April 2019 release date. This comes to us courtesy of Vin Diesel's official Instagram account.