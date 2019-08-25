Will Brian O'Connor reunite with his fast family in Fast & Furious 9? The sequel has been filming for several weeks now, with much of the original gang back together to deliver some high-speed, action-packed shenanigans. Sadly, Paul Walker passed away before the release of Furious 7, but thanks to a photo recently shared by Vin Diesel, there is at least a little room to speculate that Walker's character could make a return to the franchise.

When Paul Walker passed away before the release of Furious 7, his brothers Caleb and Cody Walker helped complete the movie. They stood in for Paul and, with the help of some CGI, they were able to send Brian O'Connor satisfyingly off into the sunset. That being the case, we didn't see Brian in The Fate of the Furious. However, both Caleb and Cody Walker previously made it clear the door wasn't totally closed on them standing in for Brian in the future.

That brings us to now. Vin Diesel recently shared a photo from the set of Fast & Furious 9 which features the actor hanging out with Cody Walker on set. There is no indication that the younger Walker was there to film anything. He very well may have just been there for a friendly visit. Though, there is at least a chance that director Justin Lin could have a surprise in store. Diesel had this to say in his caption.

"There is something special that happens every time Cody comes to visit production.... Always making Pablo proud! All love, always. #Fast92020 #Fatherhood #FastFamily."

Here's what we know for sure. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will be sitting this one out, since they recently starred in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson are all returning, with John Cena joining the cast as well. Michael Rooker also recently signed on for a role, but it's unclear whose team he's on. But one particularly important item of note is that Jordana Brewster, who plays Dom's sister, Mia, who also happens to be Brian's wife. With Mia coming back, it might at least make sense to have Brian appear briefly on screen, even if he's not directly involved in the main plot.

For the time being, it's just speculation. No details for the sequel have officially been revealed. The only real bit of info we have to go on is from some time ago when Vin Diesel teased the team could be going to Africa this time around. Franchise regular Justin Lin is returning to the director's chair this time around. The script was written by series newcomer Dan Casey. Fast & Furious 9 is set to arrive in theaters on May 22, 2020. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Be sure to check out the post from Vin Diesel's Instagram for yourself.