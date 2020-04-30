Vin Diesel is going to war with the Producers Guild of America over receiving "proper" credit on the Fast & Furious franchise. The franchise has been insanely profitable over the past two decades. Each movie goes on to top the box office all over the world and Diesel has played Dominic Toretto in all of the eight installments thus far, except for one. The actor has received producer credits on the movies since 2009.

As the Fast & Furious franchise continued to grow and evolve, Vin Diesel tried to get more credit and exert more power on the set, which led to some public beefs with co-star Dwayne Johnson. The two actors were at each other's throats for a long time, but have since put their feud to rest. Now, Diesel has the Producers Guild of America in his sights. In a recent social media post, the actor claimed he was, "trying to mitigate a war" between Universal Pictures and the PGA, which he referred to as the "Prejudice Guild of America."

Vin Diesel has since deleted the "Prejudice Guild of America" comment from his post. However, the war still stands. Diesel has been trying to get PGA credit on the Fast & Furious franchise for years now, but they keep denying the credit. While the PGA credit looks nice on the big screen, it allows the movies to be eligible for Academy Award nominations. Diesel previously campaigned for The Fate of the Furious to get some Oscar recognition and it's believed he wants to do the same thing with Fast & Furious 9, which was just delayed by Universal.

According to sources close to the matter, along with the Fast & Furious franchise, Vin Diesel hasn't reportedly really done the work to deserve PGA credit on the movies. More than one person claims that the actor often shows up late to the set and generally has a typical "superstar" attitude once on set. This has not been officially confirmed as the sources are unnamed. There's no denying that Vin Diesel puts a lot of work into his movies, but it appears that some believe he isn't pulling that kind of weight. The PGA had this to say in a statement.

"It is the policy of the Producers Guild not to comment on individual arbitrations. The purpose of the Producers Mark is to protect the integrity of the 'Produced By' credit. A panel of experienced producers reviews anonymous firsthand accounts from filmmakers and key crew in order to determine who performed a major portion of the producing functions on a single film."

For now, it doesn't look like Vin Diesel is going to get his PGA credit by calling them out on social media, even though he has since deleted the post. With Fast & Furious 9 delayed until 2021, the actor has a lot of time on his hands and is trying to get what he thinks is owed to him. Perhaps the PGA will reconsider their past decisions after the ninth installment hits theaters. Variety was the first to report on the Vin Diesel PGA drama.