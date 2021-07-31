F9 star Helen Mirren is in agreement with Vin Diesel that Hollywood icon Sir Michael Caine would make a very welcome addition to the Fast & Furious family. While discussing the mysterious backstory of her character, Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw, the Oscar winning actress back Diesel's idea of bringing Michael Caine into the fray, even suggesting that he play her unseen ex-husband.

"I don't know if I'm allowed to say but apparently Vin had the idea of Michael Caine. I mean, wouldn't that be fantastic? That would be just so cool and absolutely perfect. So we'll see."

Mirren reprises the role of Queenie in F9, having been introduced in the previous sequel, The Fate of the Furious. An all-powerful criminal, and the mother of Dominic Toretto's former enemies Owen and Deckard, played by Luke Evans and Jason Statham respectively, the Shaw family will need a big personality to fill the role of the patriarch, should he ever appear, and Michael Caine would certainly fit that bill.

Franchise lead Vin Diesel was recently asked who he would like to see join the ever-growing Fast and Furious family, with the actor revealing his dream of bringing Caine on board.

"I guess if I were to think, where we're going with the next chapter, Michael Caine? I might have found a way. You're saying if I could have redesigned the mythology or added little elements to the mythology? I could have done something with Helen Mirren and Michael Caine's character, played something out. I could have introduced something in the future."

F9 picks up with Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto now leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian. Of course, they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon, and this time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. The Fast and Furious family must join forces once again to stop a world-shattering plot led by Dom's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dom.

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. in the absence of The Rock, F9 has filled their WWE legends quota by adding John Cena as Dom's estranged brother, Jakob Toretto.

F9 is expected to be the first movie in one last trilogy that will wrap up the long-running action franchise. The ninth movie was originally scheduled for worldwide release in April 2019 but has been delayed several times amid the ongoing global situation. After an extra year of waiting, F9 is at last out in theaters, having been released in the United States on June 25. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics, who have praised the larger-than-life stunts, and has so far grossed over $500 million worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing film of 2021. This comes to us courtesy of The New York Times.