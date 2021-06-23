With F9 tearing up theaters this weekend, Fast and Furious fixture Vin Diesel has revealed that his character's storyline could be about to come to an end in the next couple of years. Speaking with the Associated Press, Diesel said that there will likely be two more movies to come, with Universal Pictures seemingly hoping to use the "finale in two parts" trick to help boost box office receipts for the conclusion of the long-running franchise. It is thought these two final movies will hit movie theaters in 2023 and 2024.

During his press rounds for F9, Vin Diesel was asked specifically about what the future of the franchise looks like. To the question, he replied, "Every story deserves its own ending." While he said that his character's story arc would come to an end with these two movies, the conclusion of which apparently brought the star's daughter to tears when he relayed the plot to her, it is likely that the Fast and Furious universe will continue on in new ways without his involvement.

"I know people are going to feel like it doesn't have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it."

Diesel's character, Dominic Toretto, has appeared in the franchise since the original The Fast and Furious twenty years ago this year. While the movies could have easily been only mediocre cinema trash, they instead hit the fast lane quickly, becoming big earners in both domestic and international markets with the last two movies raking in over $1 billion each at the worldwide box office. Other stalwarts of the series are Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham and the late Paul Walker. Johnson and Statham also appeared in the spin off movie Hobbs & Shaw in 2019, which didn't quite scale the heights of the Fast movies, but still doing well enough.

F9 was originally meant to make debut last year, but like so many movies was pushed back due to the pandemic. Despite some shaky early reviews, the movie is expected to be one of the summer's biggest hits in a time when people are just eager to get back in to the cinema for a bit of escapism. While it may not be the most intellectual movie franchise in history, the Fast Saga is certainly one that give you an adrenaline rush in the current climate.

The decision to end the Fast saga came from a conversation between director Justin Lin and Diesel. "We got together and Vin says 'I think we should think about closing up the saga now,'" said Lin, who has helmed five of the movies so far and will direct the final two. "Nine is kind of the first film of the final chapter. We're kind of reconfiguring everything, so that the next two movies should wrap up this amazing journey for these characters."

Diesel added, "This franchise was born from the pavement, from the concrete. The world just championed this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all of these other franchises. But the franchise has a soul, and that soul has to rest." While many fans will be sad to hear the news that Diesel is going to be bringing his character's journey to an end, every race has to reach the finish line some time, and for the Fast and Furious, that time is almost here. F9 rolls into theaters on June 25th.