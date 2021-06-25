Fast & Furious franchise star Tyrese Gibson has confirmed that the final two installments of the series will shoot back to back. Now nine movies into a franchise that began two decades ago with The Fast and the Furious in 2001, the series will unveil F9 in United States theaters this month. As previously reported, it will all come to an end in with Fast & Furious 10, as the cast and crew are preparing for a two-part movie that will serve as the last of The Fast Saga movie series.

Fortunately, the wait for fans between the tenth and eleventh movies shouldn't be so long, as the plan is apparently for Universal to shoot them back to back. In a new interview with Collider to help promote F9, series star Tyrese Gibson spoke about the plans the studio has for the next two movies. According to the actor, director Justin Lin is intending to shoot Fast & Furious 10 and Fast & Furious 11 back-to-back to ensure as little wait time as possible for the two-part conclusion to the Fast and Furious series. From the interview:

"I have definitely asked some questions about 10 and 11. It has been confirmed we are going to shoot back-to-back and get both in the can. Which is interesting. I'm hearing that we're going to touch a lot of continents between the two. I cannot say where, but a lot. The higher-ups that are involved in this franchise are specifically aware of the die-hard fans and supporters around the world. We all carry a particular torch of responsibility and knowing there is a beast, and we need to feed that beast and give them what they want, what they love, and what they're used to."

Gibson's comments also seem to suggest that the final two movies will be bringing some very interesting locales to the Fast and Furious franchise. Not quite every continent has been featured in the series yet, but F9 does involve voyaging to outer space. It's truly incredible to see just how far the series has come over the past 20 years, and even Paul Walker's brother says the late actor would have gotten a "kick" out of F9.

Justin Lin directs F9, returning to the franchise after helming installments 3-6. The sequel stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron. John Cena also makes his Fast and Furious debut in the movie as Jakob Toretto, the brother of Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto. Lin sees F9 as the first installment of a trilogy to properly end the series.

"I was thinking of it as one chapter," the director told THR in April. "It became very clear to me that if we were going to do that, we were going to need some real estate. To the studio's credit, it was like, 'Yeah, let's do it.' That's what we've been doing since I've been back...processing it as almost like a trilogy as a final chapter."

F9 is set to be released in the United States on June 25. There are no official release dates yet attached to the sequels F10 and F11. This news comes to us from Collider.