Ahead of the release of F9, Aka Fast & Furious 9, this summer, Universal Pictures is re-releasing every entry in the Fast and Furious franchise once again in theaters. The catch (and it's a good catch) is that all of these screenings will be free. This is all about hyping up the latest entry in the franchise, and since Dom and his Fast Family have been away for a while, the studio is offering moviegoers the chance to get reacquainted.

It’s been one helluva ride so far. Get ready for #F9 by watching all the movies in the Fast Saga on the BIG SCREEN. Every Friday in select theaters across the country starting 4/30. #FastFridayScreenings — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) April 23, 2021

The series of Fast Friday Screenings kicks off on April 30 with The Fast and the Furious. Another entry from the series will hit theaters each week leading up to the release of Fast & Furious 9. All eight main movies in the series are included. The only omission is the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Jim Orr, Universal's president of domestic theatrical distribution, had this to say about it.

"The Fast films are all about family, and Universal wanted to find a way to thank our huge family of Fast fans around the country for their passion and loyalty over the past 20 years. We're grateful to our theater partners for their help in making this screening series possible and we are delighted to welcome audiences back to theaters to experience the wild Fast ride all over again. And we cannot wait to blow everyone's minds with the release of F9 on June 25."

The tickets will be available one week before each screening. Those who wish to attend can simply head to the event's website and make a reservation at their desired theater. It will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets for The Fast and the Furious will go up today for next week's showings.

Fast Friday will launch in over 500 movie theaters, with the series eventually expanding to 900. Quite a few chains are participating as well. They include AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, Showcase Cinemas, Santikos Entertainment, B&B Theatres, Cinépolis USA, Georgia Theatre Company, Marquee Cinemas, Epic Theatres, EVO Cinemas, Megaplex Theatres, Maya Cinemas, Xscape Theatres, Silverspot Cinema, Golden Star Theaters, MovieScoop Cinemas and Premiere Cinemas.

Meanwhile, F9 will finally make its way to theaters after being delayed for more than a year. The sequel sees Justin Lin return to the director's chair, after previously helming four entries, beginning with Tokyo Drift. Vin Diesel once again leads the way as Dom, with John Cena joining the cast as his estranged brother, Jakob. Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang also star. F9 is set to hit theaters on June 25. Tickets and information for the screenings are available at FastFridayScreenings.com. We've also included a full event schedule below for you to check out.