A new Fast and Furious spin-off starring Charlize Theron is reportedly in the works at Universal. The actress played Cipher, a cyberterrorist, in 2017's Fate of the Furious and there have been rumblings of a female-led spin-off for quite some time. Series star and producer Vin Diesel has talked about the female project for a while now, but there hasn't been a lot of talk about it from the studio. With that being said, the studio is more than likely waiting to see how well Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw does this summer.

It isn't clear at this time if the Fast & Furious Female Spin-Off is the same one that is being talked about for Charlize Theron, but it would make sense to have her villain back to face off with the female stars of the franchise. The female-led spin-off is currently being developed by writers Nicole Perlman and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Seeing Theron reprise the Cipher role could end up being pretty big at the box office, especially since the Fast and Furious franchise is only getting bigger as the years go on.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are starring in this summer's Hobbs & Shaw, along with Idris Elba, who is playing the villain. The movie has a pretty strong buzz surrounding it, but there has been some criticism too, mostly because of the addition of superpowers for Elba's character. Other than that, Fast and Furious fans seem to be pretty pumped on the movie and there have been rumors about Keanu Reeves showing up too, which would only make the spin-off even more popular.

Fast and Furious 9 is currently in production and Vin Diesel just welcomed John Cena to the cast. The news was met by excitement from fans of the franchise and many are under the assumption he will be filling a hole that Dwayne Johnson is leaving behind. For now, it has just been confirmed he is officially part of the cast. His role has yet to be revealed at this time. However, Vin Diesel will probably let us know when he can since the movie is set to hit theaters next summer.

Charlize Theron is currently starring in the romantic comedy Long Shot with Seth Rogen, but she is due for a return to the action genre after 2017's Atomic Blonde. She has upcoming roles in the animated Addams Family movie as Morticia Addams and in Fair and Balanced as Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly. Fans of the Fast and Furious franchise are probably looking forward to the future to see what it holds with the addition of spin-offs. Hobbs & Shaw will probably end up as a late summer box office hit, while a female-led spin-off starring Theron would probably do very well too. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to reveal the Charlize Theron Fast and Furious news.