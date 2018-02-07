Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham's Fast and Furious Spin-Off has been talked about a lot over the past 6 months and now it seems that the project may have found a director. A new report states that Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde director David Leitch is the frontrunner to helm the untitled spin-off, which is pretty big considering other reports that popped up earlier this week claiming that the movie could get pushed back over a lack of director, but those reports may have just been proven to be false.

Fans have been waiting quite a while to get to see Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs team up with Jason Statham's Deckard Show in their own Fast and Furious spin-off and it looks like the original release date of July 26th, 2019 will stand. The Predator director Shane Black was rumored to direct the project for a short amount of time, but that appears to have also been false. David Leitch is on top of the action genre game at the moment and his name seems perfect for the spin-off.

The news comes after it was announced that Fast and Furious 9 was getting pushed back a year to 2020. Many assume that the delay is due to the spin-off, which has led to some anger from cast member Tyrese Gibson who tried to engage in an online feud with Dwayne Johnson when the news was announced. There was reportedly a tease of the spin-off in the last Fast and Furious movie as a post-credit scene, but it was reportedly removed because Vin Diesel is not happy with the idea of the spin-off either. However, Diesel and Johnson seemed to have patched up their differences.

The Rock has promised a bunch of surprises for the Fast and Furious spin-off starring himself and Jason Statham. The acting duo mixed with David Leitch seems to be the perfect match and one can assume that the movie will have some (or an overabundance) crazy action scenes mixed with some humor between Hobbs and Shaw, not unlike Cable and Deadpool. This report has not been officially confirmed, but an official announcement is expected soon.

The Fast and Furious franchise is a huge moneymaker for Universal Pictures, earning over $5 billion worldwide. So, a spin-off with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham with the director of Deadpool 2 should be able to bring some people to movie theaters all over the world, which is something that Johnson is particularly good at. While we wait for more news, Dwayne Johnson can currently be seen Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and can be seen later this summer in Skyscraper. David Leitch's Deadpool 2 just had its first trailer released today and the movie hits theaters on May 18th. You can read the full report about David Leitch directing the Fast and Furious spin-off at The Hollywood Reporter.