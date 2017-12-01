Back in October, after months of rumors, Universal locked down a July 26, 2019 release date for their Fast and Furious Spin-Off, which will star Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively. In doing so, the studio also pushed the release for Fast & Furious 9 from April 19, 2019 to April 10, 2020, which was at the heart of a "feud" between The Rock and Tyrese Gibson. During a new interview, Dwayne Johnson revealed that this spin-off was born through the natural process of his character elevating the franchise, teasing there will be plenty of surprises in store for fans.

"We've got a lot of surprises. It's been a challenging process because I feel like my intention from day one, when I first joined the cast, was to hopefully come in, have fun, and create a character that people will hopefully like and try to elevate the franchise. But in the process of elevating the franchise, I have always thought that in order for this to have real longevity and legs, we should spin out and create characters that can live on their own."

We first reported on this spin-off back in April, just days after the eighth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, The Fate of the Furious, hit theaters. That movie even featured a post-credit scene that seemingly set up this spin-off, and then in September, Tyrese Gibson started posting on Dwayne Johnson's Instagram, begging the actor not to move forward with this spin-off because the "#FastFamily" doesn't "go solo." While Dwayne Johnson didn't exactly mention this Tyrese Gibson feud directly, he seemed to address all of the controversy being caused by this feud below.

"At the end of the day, the only thing I want to do is make a great movie for the fans. I never ever get wrapped up in the sludge of the bulls*** that can be connected at times to a franchise. So I never get dragged into it. I never respond to any of that."

The only time Dwayne Johnson may have responded to the controversy was a cryptic social media video, where he stated, "Big dogs eat, little crying puppies stay on the porch," which could have been a subtle jab at his co-star. Tyrese's post often called Dwayne Johnson "Dewayne," where he even accused the wildly popular actor of using steroids. Earlier this month, Tyrese ended his feud after one of The Rock's associates, stating he would never post on social media about Dwayne Johnson again. Tyrese Gibson has kept his word thus far, so it seems this feud is over. You can head on over to Entertainment Weekly for their interview with Dwayne Johnson.