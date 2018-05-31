With production to begin on Universal's Fast and Furious Spin-Off this fall, reportedly called Hobbs & Shaw, a casting call has surfaced revealing details about new characters. Among these characters are a new villain, along with another member of Deckard Shaw's family who will be introduced. While none of these details have been confirmed by the studio yet, there may be some potential SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

This report claims that the story will follow both Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) as they team up together to take down a new villain. This spin-off was rumored to be set up by a post-credit scene in The Fate of the Furious, but star/producer Vin Diesel reportedly had it removed from the final cut. There have also been rumors that The Fate of the Furious villain Cipher (Charlize Theron) will return, but while those have not been confirmed nor denied, this report claims that the new villain will be a man named "Mr. Null."

Universal Pictures is reportedly looking for an actor between the ages of 49 and 59, who is described as a "British villain" and an "international terrorist who dresses in all black." What's interesting is this name is certainly quite close to the "Mr. Nobody" character that Kurt Russell played in both Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious, but since Mr. Nobody definitely isn't British, it seems unlikely there's much of a connection between Mr. Null and Mr. Nobody, aside from their names.

The next character will be a new member of the Shaw family, Hattie, Deckard's sister, with the studio looking for an actress between the ages of 28 and 39, who they want to be, "in the mold of Kate Winslet." Hattie, unlike mother Magdalene (Helen Mirren) and brothers Deckard and Owen (Luke Evans), is on the other side of the law, working as an MI-6 agent. There is no word yet on whether or not Owen or Magdalene will surface in this spin-off, but if so, it could be an interesting family dynamic with all these characters in play, from both sides of the law. But if this casting call is accurate, fans will also get to meet Hobb's entire family as well.

Universal is reportedly seeking a Polynesian actress between the ages of 70 and 75 to play Hobbs' mother, and five Polynesian men between the ages of 30 and 55 to play Luke Hobbs' five brothers, Jonah Cal, Tim, Matt and Alex. This report claims that Jonah is the older brother and he will have a larger role to play, since he harbors some ill will against Luke, but the other brothers will have essentially glorified cameos.

The studio has already set an August 2, 2019 release date for this Fast & Furious Spin-Off, putting it up against 20th Century Fox's X-Men spin-off The New Mutants and Paramount's live-action Dora the Explorer remake. These new details come from a report that originated on That Hashtag Show.